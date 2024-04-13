Ottawa police investigating suspicious death of boy, 16, in Centretown

The Ottawa Police Service is investigating a suspicious death of a 16-year-old that happened Friday evening in Centretown.

Police say they received a call at 7:55 p.m. reporting a possible fight happening at McNabb Park.

Upon arrival, police say they found the 16-year-old boy with serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

While no arrests have been made, police do not believe there is a risk to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to come forward and contact the Ottawa Police Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppers.ca.