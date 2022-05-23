110,000 Ottawa homes and businesses still without power two days after the storm
Hydro crews are working around the clock on this holiday Monday to restore power to tens of thousands of people in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec as the cleanup continues following Saturday's powerful storm.
Hydro Ottawa reports approximately 110,000 homes and businesses remain without power more than 44 hours after the storm hit, and officials warn it could take three to four days to fully restore power across Ottawa and eastern Ontario.
"This has been an incredible event we've been dealing with," Hydro Ottawa's Joseph Muglia says.
"Just the amount of the devastation that's ripped across both the city and the province has been very, very difficult and very challenging just from a logistics perspective trying to figure out what is the best way to tackle this."
There are more than 550 unique outages across the city, and more than 200 hydro poles have been damaged.
The utility says it has a plan in place to begin getting more people back online through the day.
"You'll see a lot more trucks out today, you'll see a lot more restoration happening today," Muglia said Monday. We're very confident with the resources that we have both internally and externally coming from different areas, we should be able within the next couple of days hit this quite well and make some major strides.
Hydro Ottawa says crews are working around the clock to restore power and assess the damage. Crews from the Greater Toronto Area, Kingston and New Brunswick are on the way to Ottawa to assist with restoring power.
"We're looking at this being a multi-day event, probably out to the later part of this week before everything is restored," Muglia said.
Hydro One is reporting more than 80,000 customers in eastern Ontario are still without power, with significant pockets in the dark in Orleans/Cumberland and Perth.
"It's all hands on deck," Tiziana Baccega Rosa, Hydro One media officer, told Newstalk 580 CFRA's The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll.
Baccega Rosa says there are over 800 broken poles across the province and crews are continuing to assess this "incredible damage."
"Those transmission towers that are folded over when they shouldn't be, what exactly happened there."
Four Hydro One transmission towers were toppled by the storm in the Ottawa area.
"Hydro One crews are building a temporary by-pass to restore power," Hydro One said in a statement late Sunday evening.
Crews from other parts of the province and contractors are being deployed to eastern Ontario to assist with efforts to restore electricity.
Baccega Rosa says Hydro Ottawa and Hawkesbury Hydro depend on those broken transmission towers for electricity.
"Hydro Ottawa and Hawkesbury Hydro – part of their restoration depends on our ability to bring back the power that was moving through those towers. What the team has come up with is a solution that will physically bypass – so they're going to build different structures to bypass those towers and get that supply going."
For those residents waiting for the lights to come back on, Hydro One has a message and a word of caution.
"We do anticipate it will be another two to three days before everyone is restored," Baccega Rosa said Monday morning.
"We are making progress, people are getting their power back but we don't want to set any false expectations."
Hydro Quebec is reporting 50,158 customers without power in the Outaouais, including significant outages in the Aylmer and Chelsea areas.
The Hydro Ottawa outage map at 12 p.m. on Monday. Approximately 110,000 customers remain without power two days after the powerful storms hit Ottawa. (Photo courtesy: Hydro Ottawa)
FORD PROMISES HELP TO OTTAWA
Premier Doug Ford says he has spoken with Mayor Jim Watson and officials with Hydro Ottawa and Hydro One to see what resources are needed from the province.
"My number one priority is to get the electricity up and going in the homes across the province," Ford told Newstalk 580 CFRA. "We're working in collaboration with the municipalities."
Ford says more hydro crews are en route to help out.
"As soon as we can free up some crews, we'll move them into the heaviest hit areas," Ford said. "We're giving it everything we have, we have all the resources out there working as hard as possible."
DAMAGE 'SIGNIFICANTLY WORSE' THAN THE ICE STORM AND TORNADOES
Hydro Ottawa says the damage from Saturday's storm is "simply beyond comprehension", as crews continue the clean up.
The utility provided an update to Mayor Watson and council late Saturday night on the response to the storm.
"We are managing this from a whole of city perspective given that no single area of the city was unaffected in some manner," the letter said.
"And to provide some context for you and your residents, this event is significantly worse than both the ice storm of 1998 and the tornadoes of 2018. The level of damage to our distribution system is simply beyond comprehension."
Hydro Ottawa says crews will work around the clock until power is restored.
Shortly after the storm hit, more than 180,000 customers were without power – which is about half of the Hydro Ottawa customer base.
EMERGENCY RECEPTION CENTRES
The city of Ottawa says Emergency Reception Centres will be open from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Monday.
Here is a list of the Emergency Reception Centres.
- CARDELREC Recreation Complex Goulbourn, at 1500 Shea Rd.
- François Dupuis Recreation Centre, at 2263 Portobello Blvd.
- Howard Darwin Centennial Arena, at 1765 Merivale Rd.
- Hunt Club-Riverside Park Community Centre, at 3320 Paul Anka Dr.
- Plant Recreation Centre, at 930 Somerset Street West
- Richmond Arena, at 6095 Perth St.
- J.A. Dulude Arena, at 941 Clyde Ave.
- Bernard-Grandmaître Arena, at 309 McArthur Rd.
Coun. Mathieu Fleury said Horizon Jeunesse School on Olmstead Street will be open on Monday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with access to washrooms and electricity to charge devices.
The Rideau Sports facility on Donald Street is also open today.
GOODLIFE FITNESS
Goodlife Fitness is opening up change room facilities and showers at three locations in Ottawa for residents in need.
The three locations are:
- Barrhaven Strandherd Crossing - 3181 Strandherd Dr.
- Kanata Hazeldean Mall - 300 Eagleson Rd
- Ottawa Herongate Square - 1600 Heron Rd.
WESTERN QUEBEC
The city of Gatineau is opening facilities for residents to charge cellphones and tablets, along with have a shower.
The Paul Pelletier aquatic centre and the Centre Sportif will be open this afternoon.
The Meredith Centre in Chelsea is operating as a relief centre for residents in Chelsea and area.
There is free coffee, snacks, free WiFi and showers available.
HUNT FOR GAS
Ottawa residents looking for gasoline for vehicles and generators will find several stations sold out on Monday.
Some stations in downtown Ottawa were sold out Monday morning, while stations without power remain closed.
Drivers told Newstalk 580 CFRA some stations in the west end had gas on Monday, including in Westboro and Kanata.
The Petro Canada at Bronson and Somerset in Ottawa's Centretown area was sold out of gas on Monday morning. (Leah Larocque/CTV News Ottawa)
SUPPORT FROM UPPER LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT
Mayor Jim Watson says the federal and provincial governments have reached out to offer support to the city of Ottawa and its clean up efforts.
"I appreciate both the prime minister and the premier have offered any support we need, and I had a nice chat with the premier yesterday," Watson said Monday.
The mayor told CFRA's The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll there is no need to declare a state of emergency at this moment.
"There's a lot of misinformation about a state of emergency. We declared one, obviously, for the pandemic because it allows us to go above the procurement bylaw … we can just go out and buy the personal protective equipment for instance and ventilators and whatever we needed very, very quickly," Watson said.
"Our city manager says there's no need for that. I get a lot of people on Twitter, 'Why haven't you declared a state of emergency?' It would really do nothing, we do have the resources to do what we have to do."
MAYOR PLEADS FOR PATIENCE
Mayor Jim Watson says he understands people are frustrated with the power outage, but he is urging everyone to be patient.
"Hydro Ottawa, once again, they are heroes because their working in tough conditions and a lot of pressure, and I ask people to be patient," Watson said.
"We can't get everyone's power up and running at the same time with a flick of the switch, it's integrated with the hydro system."
CLEAN UP COULD TAKE WEEKS
The city of Ottawa estimates it could take weeks to clean up the debris on streets and parks across the capital.
The powerful storm knocked down hundreds of debris and left a trail of debris across the city.
Ottawa's general manager of Public Works, Alain Gonthier, told reporters the forestry services and roads teams are working to clear debris and downed trees.
"That remains our priority right now is to get the roads reopened so that our emergency services can circulate and people can get across the communities," Gonthier.
Gonthier says all roads will be reopened when it's safe to do so.
"These recover efforts will continue even after the power has been restored and the lights are back on," Gonthier said.
"As much as we're focused right now on opening up the roads, it will take us a few weeks to get through all the clean up efforts."
COVID CARE CLINIC
The Moodie COVID Care and Testing Centre at 595 Moodie Drive will be closed on Tuesday due to the power outage following the storm.
CLARENCE-ROCKLAND
A state of emergency remains in effect in Clarence-Rockland, east of Ottawa, where dozens of hydro poles have been damaged.
The Clarence Creek Arena is open as an emergency shelter for people to recharge their devices, take a shower, get drinking water or rest.
The municipal landfill site, located on Lalonde Road in Bourget, will be open Monday to Wednesday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., for people who would like to bring branches, stumps and trees only.
Hydro crews work to fix hydro infrastructure in Clarence-Rockland on Monday, where more than 5,000 customers remain without power. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)
GATINEAU PARK
The Gatineau Park Parkways are open for cyclist following the storm, but hikers are being asked to avoid using the trails until the clean up is completed.
Several trees and branches were knocked down during Saturday's storm.
The following trails are closed in Gatineau Park:
- Pioneers Trail
- Pink Lake Trail
- Champlain Trail
All sectors of the Greenbelt in Ottawa are closed while the clean up continues.
