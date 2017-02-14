

CTV Ottawa





Huntley Centennial Public School at 118 Langstaff Dr. in Carp was closed to students Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 due to flooding and lack of water and heat.

School staff were asked to come to school. Parents were asked not to drop off children at school and the school board will update as the situation unfolds.

The Ottawa Carleton School Board says updates will be posted to the board's website .