Wu-Tang shirts raise $100,000 for Ottawa Food Bank
The OttaWu shirt by 36 Chambers. 100% of the profits will be donated to the Ottawa Food Bank. (36 Chambers)
OTTAWA -- A fundraising campaign by the Wu-Tang Clan and 36 Chambers ALC has turned into a giant cheque for the Ottawa Food Bank.
The "A Better Tomorrow" campaign started in mid-May, with a goal of raising money for the Ottawa Food Bank, the Ottawa Mission and CHEO.
The sale of custom "OttaWu" t-shirts featuring the Wu-Tang Clan's iconic W logo with the word "Ottawa" inside proved popular, raising $100,000 for the Ottawa Food Bank.
Thanks to the success of the campaign, 36 Chambers says it's extending it for one more week, so you still have a chance to get a t-shirt.
In addition to the shirts, the campaign also includes the "Protect Ya Hands" hand sanitizer in support of the Ottawa Mission Foundation and "The Saga Continues Bowl" from Pure Kitchen, the sale of which raises funds to feed front-line workers from CHEO.