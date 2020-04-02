OTTAWA -- Wu-Tang Clan has dropped some “dolla dolla bill y’all” at the Ottawa Food Bank during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was one of several donations in a 24-hour period that has raised $170,000 to help the food bank support Ottawa residents during the crisis.

The American hip hop group set social media buzzing on Thursday afternoon when it announced it made a donation to the Ottawa Food Bank.

The fundraising initiative was launched by Shopify COO Harley Finkelstein Wednesday afternoon, who agreed to donate $1, up to $10,000, to the Ottawa Food Bank for every retweet of his tweet.

During these difficult times, our most vulnerable #ottawa residents need our support.



Today I spoke with @harleyf & @OttawaFoodBank CEO @MichaelMaidment about how we can help.



Harley has agreed to donate $1—up to $10k— to @OttawaFoodBank for every RT this gets! — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) April 1, 2020

For every RT of the Mayor's tweet (below), Lindsay and I will donate 1$—up to $10,000—to @OttawaFoodBank. Let's get this out there and help support our community — Harley Finkelstein (@harleyf) April 1, 2020

Ottawa entrepreneur Adam Miron responded by saying “count me in for $10K”, and asked people to spread the word on Twitter, including Wu-Tang Clan.

In a tweet at 3:37 p.m., Wu-Tang Clan tweeted “We got you @AdamMiron @OttawaFoodbank. Just made a donation ourselves. Appreciate Canada holding us down all these years.”

We got you @adammiron @ottawafoodbank. Just made a donation ourselves. Appreciate Canada holding us down all these years. To our Canadian brothers, @strombo, @solicitorct & @therealrussellp, can you spread the word for more donations? #fighthunger #ottawa — Wu Tang Clan (@WuTangClan) April 2, 2020

Wu-Tang Clan performed at Ottawa Bluesfest last summer.

The Ottawa Food Bank confirms CTV News Ottawa that a donation was received from Wu-Tang Clan.

Food Bank Communications Manager Samantha Ingram tells CTV News Ottawa that since the original initiative by Finkelstein was launched late Wednesday afternoon, the food bank has received $170,101 in donations.

Ingram puts the donations into context during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the $170,101 in donations will provide one week of meals for Ottawa residents.

“With the increased amount of food that our network of food programs is providing to the community, that amount will help us provide one week of meals for 24,300 people,” said Ingram.

To make a cash donation to the Ottawa Foodbank, you can visit its website.