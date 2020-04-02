Wu-Tang Clan, Ottawa residents donate $170,000 to Ottawa Food Bank in one day during COVID-19 pandemic
OTTAWA -- Wu-Tang Clan has dropped some “dolla dolla bill y’all” at the Ottawa Food Bank during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was one of several donations in a 24-hour period that has raised $170,000 to help the food bank support Ottawa residents during the crisis.
The American hip hop group set social media buzzing on Thursday afternoon when it announced it made a donation to the Ottawa Food Bank.
The fundraising initiative was launched by Shopify COO Harley Finkelstein Wednesday afternoon, who agreed to donate $1, up to $10,000, to the Ottawa Food Bank for every retweet of his tweet.
Ottawa entrepreneur Adam Miron responded by saying “count me in for $10K”, and asked people to spread the word on Twitter, including Wu-Tang Clan.
In a tweet at 3:37 p.m., Wu-Tang Clan tweeted “We got you @AdamMiron @OttawaFoodbank. Just made a donation ourselves. Appreciate Canada holding us down all these years.”
Wu-Tang Clan performed at Ottawa Bluesfest last summer.
The Ottawa Food Bank confirms CTV News Ottawa that a donation was received from Wu-Tang Clan.
Food Bank Communications Manager Samantha Ingram tells CTV News Ottawa that since the original initiative by Finkelstein was launched late Wednesday afternoon, the food bank has received $170,101 in donations.
Ingram puts the donations into context during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the $170,101 in donations will provide one week of meals for Ottawa residents.
“With the increased amount of food that our network of food programs is providing to the community, that amount will help us provide one week of meals for 24,300 people,” said Ingram.
To make a cash donation to the Ottawa Foodbank, you can visit its website.