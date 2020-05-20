OTTAWA -- On April 2, a donation to the Ottawa Food Bank by American hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan brought in a flood of donations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Within a day, $170,000 was raised.

The tweet would go on to help the campaign raise more than $280,000.

We got you @adammiron @ottawafoodbank. Just made a donation ourselves. Appreciate Canada holding us down all these years. To our Canadian brothers, @strombo, @solicitorct & @therealrussellp, can you spread the word for more donations? #fighthunger #ottawa https://t.co/dFWPqCuyww — Wu Tang Clan (@WuTangClan) April 2, 2020

Now, a clothing and lifestyle brand co-founded by legendary Wu-Tang producer RZA and Mustafa Shaikh called 36 Chambers is offering products in support of the Ottawa Food Bank and other causes in the region through a campaign called "A Better Tomorrow."

"Whether it's through music, or our actions, the purpose of 36 Chambers and Wu-Tang, is to always see a better tomorrow. In collaboration with Mayor Jim Watson and the City of Ottawa, 36 Chambers is releasing the A Better Tomorrow Collection: three products that collectively will benefit the Ottawa Food Bank, Ottawa Mission and CHEO," a statement on the campaign's website reads.

Three products are available. The first is a t-shirt featuring the Wu-Tang logo with the word "Ottawa" inside. 100 per cent of the profits go to the Ottawa Food Bank.

The second item is a plant-based, vegan hand sanitizer called "Protect Ya Hands", made by Canadian company Jusu. For every bottle sold, a bottle will be donated to the Ottawa Mission Foundation and other homeless shelters in Canada. Additional profits will also be donated to the shelters, 36 Chambers says.

The third product is a partnership with Pure Kitchen. 100 per cent of the profits from the "Saga Continues Bowl" will be go to meals for front-line workers at the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario who have been assigned to long-term care facilities.

The campaign is expected to run for a month.

You can find more about each item at https://ottawa.36chambers.com/