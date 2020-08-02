OTTAWA -- Ottawa police rescued a woman as they were searching the Ottawa River for a man who went missing Friday evening while fishing with another man near Bate Island.

The body of one man was recovered late Friday night, but the search for the second man turned up empty on Saturday.

However, police said that while first responders were searching for the man they were called about reports of a woman struggling in the water near Lemieux Island, about 3.5 km east of Bate Island.

Officers near Lemieux Island, who were conducting a ground search for the missing man, were able to reach the woman, who was clinging to a branch, and bring her back to shore.

Police are reminding residents to be cautious on and near the water.

The search for the second fisherman continues Sunday.