'We want to see our students back on buses': Talks set for Monday to restore school bus service in Renfrew County

The school bus authority that covers Renfrew County and the group that represents drivers are expected to meet for the second time this month Monday, as 10,000 students remain without a ride to school.

School bus operators sat on the table with the Renfrew County Joint Transport Consortium (RCJTC) on Sept. 3. Monday's meeting comes after several requests to discuss the disruption to school bus service affecting the Renfrew County District School Board (RCDSB) and Renfrew County Catholic School Board (RCCDSB), said Justin Jeffrey, general manager of the RCJTC in a statement Wednesday.

In an attempt to support "positive dialogue" between the drivers and consortium, directors from both school boards will attend this meeting to listen and to share information, Jeffry adds.

"We share your frustrations and want to provide you with the latest information as we work hard to get buses on the road," reads the statement.

"We want to see our students back on buses immediately, and we hope this will be a positive and productive meeting."

The RCJTC says though student transportation and school boards are publicly funded, the consortium's job is to be fiscally responsible to protect the integrity of education services, while it works on exploring "all options to resolve this disruption."

The consortium adds that it's in contact with the Ministry of Education "to ensure they are fully aware of the impact this disruption is having on students' education."

The school bus consortium and both school boards acknowledge the impact this disruption has on students and their families, reads the statement. They are thanking the community for all the efforts to help students get to school.

Parents and students will continue to receive updates on a regular basis. More information is available online.

Around 10,000 students have not had school bus service since classes resumed more than two weeks ago.

The contract between school bus operators and the Renfrew County Joint Transportation Consortium (RCJTC) has expired and contract negotiations have stalled.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond