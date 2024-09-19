Customers left in the dark as Upper Room Furniture files for bankruptcy

Customers are in the dark about the sudden closure of the Upper Room Furniture stores.

The company has filed papers under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act. It’s not known whether orders placed and paid for will be honoured.

There are two store locations in Ottawa, one on Hunt Club Road and another in Orléans on Youville Drive. There’s also a distribution center in Nepean.

Both storefronts are closed, and the company is not responding to requests for comment.

At the Orléans location, a sign on the door reads, "Closed for Inventory."

Customers showed up this week, hoping for answers after not receiving their orders. Angie Krohn is one of them.

“I don't want my money. I want my furniture. And if that can't happen, then I do want my money back,” said Krohn, an Ottawa resident. “I have no idea where to call and who to talk to.”

The popular furniture store filed documents under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act in July. Only days prior, Angie Krohn spent a thousand dollars towards a piece of furniture. She was unaware of the company’s situation.

“I went ahead and ordered it with them. They said it would be about approximately three months and would come in mid to late August. I got, email the 27th of August telling me that it was being shipped to the distribution center, and that's the last I've heard,” she said.

CTV News reached out to the company for comment multiple times but did not receive a response. The trustee listed on the documents also declined to comment.

Both of the company’s locations in Orléans and Nepean were closed this week. Multiple signs outside the buildings advertise an annual warehouse sale of all furniture up to 50 per cent off.

“I just drove to the distribution center, and there's not a car in sight there either,” said Krohn.

Krohn says she’s now reaching out to her credit card company to look into getting her money back.