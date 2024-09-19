Here's how to get a new RCAF 100th anniversary toonie in Ottawa

The new toonie began circulating this week, but the surest way to get your hands on one is at a coin exchange, at the Royal Canadian Mint. It will be held in their boutique Oct. 4-6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"If you love planes, this is the coin for you," Alex Reeves, senior manager – Public Affairs, Royal Canadian Mint told CTV News Ottawa Thursday.

The coin was unveiled this week at 17 Wing, Canadian Forces Base Winnipeg.

The special $2 coin depicts stylized RCAF aircraft that have played key security roles in Canada and around the world.

The coin has the RCAF roundel above a soaring Model H of the CC-130 Hercules, the mainstay of the RCAF transport fleet for more than 60 years, according to a press release.

"So, it's really a question of showing the long and broad, history of the RCAF, and how it served Canada for all these years," said Reeves.

Visitors at the boutique said Thursday they like the design.

"I think it's really beautiful. I'm glad that something's being done to commemorate the 100th year (of) the Royal Canadian Air Force," said Kristina Prokuda, who's visiting from Edmonton.

"I think it's really beautiful and colorful. It's nice when you do get some change with some color on it and a nod to our history."

You can't pick up a single toonie at the mint until the exhange, just the special edition sets, like a roll that this collector went to get.

"I saw the new toonie online. I Thought I'd come by and pick one up. It's pretty cool," said Jesse McRae, who purchased a special roll of 25 coins.

The coin is now in circulation, meaning you may end up getting it back as part of your change. If you are lucky to find it that way, many want to hang on to it.

I'd definitely keep it," said a mint visitor.

If you can't wait for the special exchange days, there are other options available now at the boutique. A limited-edition special wrap rolls of 25 uncirculated coins, retailing for $79.95 and a commemorative collector keepsake card, retailing for $14.95 are available directly from the mint.

With files from CTV National’s Christl Dabu