Jagmeet Singh's viral confrontation a TD for the NDP: communications specialist

A video of NDP leader Jagmeet Singh calling a heckler a "coward" gained significant traction online this week.

The incident was filmed Tuesday.

In a social media post that night, Singh suggested Canadians need to "stand up to bullies and shut down hate."

On this week's 'Touchdowns and Fumbles' on Newstalk 580 CFRA's The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll, Bob Reid at Broadway Strategy suggested Singh found the endzone.