Beyond the Pale set to open new location in ByWard Market
Beyond The Pale Brewing Company has been brewing beers for locals in the heart of the city -- near LeBreton Flats -- for over a decade. Now, the home-grown brewery is set to open a second location in the ByWard Market.
"We're Ottawa boys. We want to support this area. We think there's a lot of value to the market," says co-owner and brewmaster Shane Clark.
The tavern and restaurant is taking over the former location of The Courtyard Restaurant, at 21 George St. that has been left vacant since its sudden departure in March. Many are hopeful the brewery will bring a much-needed boost to the struggling tourist area. "When this came available, we were very excited," says co-owner Robert McIsaac. "It's obviously a super sexy space, so when we saw it, it just seemed like it had that kind of landmark appeal for us."
After some shops have struggled to stay open, and with heightened concerns about crime, homelessness, and safety in the area, the buzz from the brewery is breathing new life into the ByWard Market. "Community safety and well-being is obviously an issue being faced in every little pocket across Canada and around the world," says Zachory Dayler, Executive Director of the ByWard Market District Authority. "In Ottawa, having places like Beyond the Pale open a new business brings eyes on the street. It brings illumination. It brings life. And the more people that are here, the more we collectively can begin to feel safer about our spaces and take them back. It is a very strong signal that local Ottawa businesses see value in investing in our downtown core."
The brewery is not the only new addition to the ByWard Market. Live Nation is set to open a concert venue in the old Chapters building across the street in 2025, and popular restaurant Dark Fork is opening steps away next week. "The whole ByWard Market is a historic place for Ottawa. It has been a destination for generations here. We believe in the revitalization of the area, and we're excited to be a part of it," says McIsaac.
Mike and Mary Miron grew up near Beyond the Pale's original location. They're looking forward to checking out the new location in the ByWard Market. "I've done trips to the market specifically to go to some of the breweries down there. So yeah, I'll definitely go," says Mike. "I like the parking situation they have here, but (the ByWard Market location) is right next to a parking venue, so we would go for sure."
Austin Reed is a fan of the brewery's beer. He says, "I don't go to the ByWard (Market) often, but that might draw me in."
Beyond the Pale's ByWard Market location is set to open its doors in November.
The RCMP has lost 205 firearms since 2020, including 3 submachine-guns
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police has lost 205 firearms since 2020, including more than 120 handguns and at least five fully automatic weapons like machine-guns.
PM Trudeau names Anita Anand transport minister after Pablo Rodriguez quits cabinet
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tapped Treasury Board President Anita Anand to take on additional duties as Canada's minister of transport on Thursday.
Tensions flare between Poilievre and Singh in the House after NDP says it will back Trudeau Liberals
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh got into a heated exchange in the House of Commons on Thursday, just minutes after Singh announced his party would not be supporting the Conservatives’ first non-confidence motion against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government.
Most Canadians want fewer immigrants in 2025: Nanos survey
A majority of Canadians say we should accept fewer immigrants in 2025, with nearly three-quarters saying immigration should be reduced until housing becomes more affordable, according to a Nanos survey for CTV News.
Canadian women among those who allege Harrods boss sexually abused them
CTV News has learned there are multiple Canadian women alleging they were victims of sexual abuse at the hands of the late Harrods boss Mohamed Al Fayed.
Influencer couple denies leaving kids alone on cruise
For most people, dinner on a cruise ship is a time to relax. But when influencer couple Abby and Matt Howard decided to kick back with a dinner à deux, they ended up kicking up a storm.
University of Ottawa antisemitism advisor resigns over post celebrating pager explosions in Lebanon
The University of Ottawa's special advisor on antisemitism says he has resigned following posts he made on social media celebrating the pager explosions in Lebanon this week.
Francois Legault wants the Trudeau government to fall
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is calling on the Bloc Quebecois to topple the Trudeau government next Wednesday and trigger a federal election.
Alberta mayor apologizes for comments about killing feral cats
The mayor of Fort Saskatchewan apologized on Thursday for comments she made earlier this week about killing feral cats.
