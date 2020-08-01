OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say one body has been recovered from the Ottawa River in the search for two missing men near Bate Island.

Police say the two men were fishing in the area when witnesses described seeing them get carried into the water at around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Emergency responders from the Ottawa Police Service, Ottawa Fire Services, and Gatineau Fire Services recovered the body of one of the men at around midnight.

The search for the second man was suspended due to darkness but continued Saturday morning.

Ottawa police say the families of both men have been notified and that supports have been put in place.