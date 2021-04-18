OTTAWA -- As the week long April break comes to an end, elementary and secondary school teachers and students will be shifting to online learning.

The Ontario government announced last Monday that schools will be closed to in-person learning starting Monday, April 19 due to the COVID-19 situation across the province.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the back to school plans this week as schools shift to remote learning.

OTTAWA CARLETON DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board says April 19 will be an asynchronous learning day for all OCDSB elementary and secondary school students and staff.

"This will allow for important transition time," said the board.

Parents will receive information from the school on April 19, with live video synchronous instruction beginning on Tuesday, April 20.

Child care for non-school aged children will remain open.

OTTAWA CATHOLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Elementary schools

The Ottawa Catholic School Board says staff will return to work on April 19 and will need some time to transition to remote learning and make arrangements for the system classes.

Before the regular lunch hour period, parents will receive a link to their children's classroom Google Meet Page. The link will connect with the classroom teacher on the afternoon of April 19 and every day during the lockdown.

During the remote learning period, the board says students will follow their regular school timetable.

The board says per Ministry of Education guidance, approximately 75 per cent of the instructional day will be synchronous learning for Grades 1-8.

Secondary schools

The Ottawa Catholic School Board says secondary students in cohort A and cohort B will participate in asynchronous learning for their morning course on Monday, April 19.

On Monday, students in cohort A and B will receive a Google Meet link from their afternoon teacher to connect for synchronous learning.

Starting Tuesday, cohort A and cohort B will connect each day with their classroom teacher for remote learning using the teacher-provided Google Meet link for each of their two courses.

The board says per Ministry of Education guidance, approximately 80 per cent of the instructional day will be synchronous learning for Grades 9-12.

CONSEIL DES ECOLES CATHOLIQUES DU CENTRE-EST

The Conseil des ecoles catholiques du Centre-Est says Kindergarten to Grade 12 students will begin virtual learning on Tuesday, April 20.

Teachers will provide details on the virtual classroom to students on Monday, April 19.

The board says students in separate classes who live with a developmental disability (HD), an autism spectrum disorder (ASD), a mild intellectual disability (DIL) and students with multiple disabilities will be able to continue their learning in face-to-face and/or in virtual, depending on the parent's choice.

CONSEIL DES ECOLES PUBLIQUES DE L'EST

The Conseil des ecoles publiques de l'Est says teachers will spend Monday preparing for the transition to virtual learning and there will be no school for students.

Staff will contact parents/students to share information about accessing the online learning platform.

Virtual classes will begin for all elementary and secondary students on Tuesday, April 20. The board says students will connect with teachers through the Google Meet platform for synchronous online learning.

The board says the education centres and child care services remain open.

UPPER CANADA DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

The Upper Canada District School Board says school-based staff will be meeting virtually on April 19 and working to transition all elementary and secondary students to remote learning.

Kindergarten to Grade 8 students will hear from their teacher on April 19 about remote learning plans for their class.

The board says Grade 9-12 students already have a planned remote learning day on April 19, and will continue to finalize their work for Quadmester 3. Quadmester 4 starts on April 20 and students will hear from their teachers on April 20 or before about remote learning plans for their classes in Quadmester 4.

CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD OF EASTERN ONTARIO

There will be no online classes on Monday as staff in Kindergarten to Grade 8 prepare for remote learning and engage with students to communicate remote learning expectations.

The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario says all Kindergarten to Grade 8 students will begin online learning on Tuesday, April 20.

Students in grades 9 to 12 will resume Quadmester classes as originally scheduled on April 21.

Schools offering licensed infant, toddler and preschool programs will continue to provide access to their on-site childcare centres.

RENFREW COUNTY DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

The Renfrew County District School Board says April 19 will be a day for elementary teachers to connect with students and families. Details of the weekly schedule will be provided to students, parents and guardians by the end of the day on April 19. Remote learning will begin in earnest on Tuesday, April 20.

For secondary school students, the board says staff will send a Google Meet to their class to invite them to connect for the purposes of Student Success on April 19 and 20. Quadmester 4 begins on April 21.

RENFREW COUNTY CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

The Renfrew County Catholic District School Board says asynchronous learning begins Monday for elementary and secondary schools.

Synchronous learning begins on Tuesday, April 20.

Face-to-face learning for students with complex special needs begins on Wednesday, April 21.