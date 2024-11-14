Ontario investing over $21 million to expand wastewater treatment in Kemptville facility

Ontario is investing up to $21.8 million for wastewater treatment infrastructure in Kemptville, Ont. to support a future jail site in the eastern Ontario community.

The investment will be used to expand the Water Pollution Control Plant (WPCP) during the construction of the Eastern Ontario Correctional Complex (EOCC), said the Ontario Government in a news release on Thursday.

"This expansion is critical to helping build the jail in Kemptville," said Solicitor General Michael Kerzner. "Today, we’re one step closer to getting the Eastern Ontario Correctional Complex done, while also improving water services for rural families and businesses."

A cost share agreement between the province and the Municipality of North Grenville will also be signed to allow for the expansion of the wastewater treatment plant, adds the release.

"Today's announcement from the Government of Ontario highlights a significant investment in North Grenville's 30-year-old wastewater treatment facility and the future of our community," said Mayor Nancy Peckford.

"With the province's crucial financial support of the expansion of North Grenville's Water Pollution Control Plant, our municipality can respond to the needs of our rapidly growing population, including new commercial and residential options, increase economic opportunities, more recreational amenities and a high quality of life. As one of eastern Ontario's most dynamic communities, it is imperative that we remain fiscally healthy, protect our environment and ensure smart and sustainable investments that benefit North Grenville as a whole."

The future jail will have an additional 235 beds in the eastern region, and new features that will ensure safe programming spaces and the safety of correctional officers.

"I'm pleased that our government is delivering on its commitment to help build the infrastructure North Grenville requires to meet the needs of this fast-growing community, including the correctional complex," said Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes MPP Steve Clark." Our government remains a strong partner that municipalities in rural and eastern Ontario can rely on to support them as we work together to grow our economy and keep our communities safe."

The new investment is part of the government's more than $500 million investment to modernize the province's adult correctional services through hiring new staff and infrastructure upgrades.