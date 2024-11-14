Former Ottawa firefighter auctioning pair of Taylor Swift tickets for good cause

Like many of us, former Ottawa firefighter Derek Bowker had not luck scoring tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Toronto. But that changed for Bowker after entering an online raffle last week.

"I was chosen as one of the winners for a pair of tickets in a suite in the 400 level for the Taylor Swift concert on Saturday the 23rd," said Bowker. “I mean, I'd love to go, but there's a bigger picture out there and I think I could do better doing it this way."

Bowker is currently at The Ottawa Hospital Rehabilitation Centre – full time -- learning to navigate his new life in a wheelchair.

In March 2020, Bowker suffered a near-fatal heart episode while on the job at a firehall in Ottawa. He was rushed to The University of Ottawa Heart Institute.

"I had an aortic dissection at the beginning of COVID, and they literally saved my life that night," said Bowker.

After four major follow-up surgeries, Bowker is now dealing with a life-changing set-back.

"Sept. 11, I went under (for the) operation and then I woke up on the 12th paralyzed after having a spinal infarction," Bowker said, noting that he suffered a spinal stoke in the recovery after surgery.

"Many of our patients are with us for anywhere between six weeks to maybe three months," said Andrea Case, senior physiotherapist at the Rehab Centre. "But they're here for an intense period of time where we really try to optimize as much function as we can get for the patient and then get them into the community."

Unable to attend the concert, Bowler has decided to focus on this therapy and recovery and pay his newly acquired Taylor Swift tickets forward.

All proceeds will be going to The University of Ottawa Heart Institute and The Ottawa Hospital Rehabilitation Centre.

"Instead of me going for one concert, one time, we can raise some money and buy equipment that's going to help countless people down the road," he said.

"The physiotherapists here are so knowledgeable and they want to do the best they can for us, but sometimes they're limited with the equipment."

Bowker has a history of giving back. As a firefighter, he organized the ‘Hockey for Little Hearts’ Tournament, raising nearly $200,000 for CHEO's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Now, after only a month of rehab, Bowler says he’s not going to let his wheelchair define who he is.

"I'm disabled, yes, and I'm in the chair for now, but I don't feel that I am. I'm still living life and I'm still a dad. I've got two young boys, 11 and 14. They need their dad," Bowker said. "I'll get through it … and I'll be stronger."

The auction for the tickets is available at this link: https://www.32auctions.com/erastourTO.