17 people arrested following 18-month 'Project Champion' investigation into drug trafficking in Ottawa area
Seventeen people are facing charges following an 18-month investigation into the illegal drug trade operating in the Ottawa area.
The Ottawa Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) provided an update on the "Project Champion" investigation on Thursday, with 17 people facing a total of 149 criminal charges.
"Project Champion's mandate was to disrupt and arrest members of violent criminal networks focused on the illegal drug trade operating in the Ottawa area," Chief Eric Stubbs told reporters.
"These individuals came to our attention during criminal investigations that involved violent crimes, including homicides and shootings."
Officers with Homicide, Guns and Gangs, Street Crime and Intelligence units, "targeted criminal organizations response for cocaine and drug trafficking and street-level gun violence," police said.
Police seized 6.5 kilograms of cocaine and a small amount of crack cocaine, along with five guns seized during the investigation.
The Ottawa Police Service provided an update on the "Project Champion" investigation on Thursday, with 17 people facing a total of 149 criminal charges. (Katie Griffin/CTV News Ottawa)
The 149 charges vary by individual, with police saying the charges include attempted murder, drug trafficking, possession of weapons, assault and assault police.
"Police also laid multiple charges of participating in and/or supporting a criminal organization," police said in a media release. "These charges are significant and highlight the investigation's focus on individuals who planned, organized, and sustained criminal activities, often using violence to maintain control."
Police say 14 people have been arrested so far.
Ontario Provincial Police supported the Ottawa police investigation.
"The goal was far from simple; to disrupt this organized group's involvement in illegal narcotics in Ottawa and surrounding areas," Det.-Insp. Mike Moore told reporters.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police release bodycam video of officer-involved incident at Hindu temple protest in Brampton, Ont.
Police say an officer who forcefully removed a 'weapon' from a protester outside of a Hindu temple in Brampton was acting 'within the lawful execution of his duties' after bystander video of the incident circulated widely online.
RCMP begins deploying body-worn cameras to frontline officers across Canada
Within days, thousands of frontline RCMP officers will be starting their shifts equipped with a body-worn camera, as the national police force begins deploying the program across Canada.
'Countless lives were at risk:' 8 charged, including teen wanted in deadly home invasion, after West Queen West gun battle
A teenage boy arrested along with more than 20 others following a gun battle in Toronto’s West Queen West neighbourhood was wanted in connection with a deadly home invasion in Etobicoke back in April, Toronto police say.
Here's how a potential Canada Post strike may affect Canadians
A disruption in Canada Post services would hit some Canadians harder than others. As the deadline approaches for a potential strike at midnight Friday, CTVNews.ca asked readers how it would affect them and how they are preparing.
Scotiabank users facing 'intermittent' access to banking
Scotiabank users say they are having issues using their bank’s services following a scheduled maintenance period that ended days ago.
Everything is under US$20 at Amazon's newest store
Amazon is targeting retail rivals Shein, Temu and TikTok Shop with a new deeply discounted storefront that sells a wide array of products for US$20 or less.
W5 Investigates Car security investigation: How W5 'stole' a car using a device we ordered online
In part two of a three-part series into how thieves are able to drive off with modern vehicles so easily, CTV W5 correspondent Jon Woodward uses a device flagged by police to easily clone a car key.
Many long COVID patients adjust to slim recovery odds as world moves on
There are certain phrases that Wachuka Gichohi finds difficult to hear after enduring four years of living with long COVID, marked by debilitating fatigue, pain, panic attacks and other symptoms so severe she feared she would die overnight.
Marble bust bought for US$6 and used as doorstop could sell for more than US$3 million
A sculpture bought for just £5 (US$6) and used as a doorstop could sell for more than £2.5 million (US$3.2 million) after a Scottish court gave the green light for its sale.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Measles cases in New Brunswick climb to 37: Department of Health
New Brunswick’s Department of Health says the number of confirmed measles cases in the province has grown to 37.
-
Halifax Water asks customers served by Lake Major to conserve water
Halifax Water is asking residents and businesses supplied by the Lake Major Water Supply Plant to begin following voluntary water conservation measures.
-
Tim Hortons gift card brouhaha shows N.S. electoral officer needs fining power: watchdog
The director of a democracy watchdog says that if Nova Scotia's electoral officer had more power to levy fines, it would discourage situations such as campaign managers giving Tim Hortons gift cards to voters.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Taylor Swift's motorcade has arrived at Rogers Centre ahead of first of 6 shows
Taylor Swift is in Toronto to perform her first of six sold-out shows at the Rogers Centre tonight.
-
City of Toronto clears some tents near Rogers Centre ahead of sold-out Taylor Swift shows
Two unhoused individuals who were living in tents near the Rogers Centre have been given spaces in a Toronto shelter hotel ahead of six sold-out Taylor Swift concerts that are expected to result in an influx of visitors to the downtown core.
-
Police release bodycam video of officer-involved incident at Hindu temple protest in Brampton, Ont.
Police say an officer who forcefully removed a 'weapon' from a protester outside of a Hindu temple in Brampton was acting 'within the lawful execution of his duties' after bystander video of the incident circulated widely online.
Montreal
-
Anti-abortion activists challenge Quebec law forcing demonstrators to keep distance
A Montreal court is hearing final arguments today in a constitutional challenge of a Quebec law that requires protesters to stay 50 metres away from abortion clinics.
-
Train derailment and spill in Longueuil leads to confinement and travel disruptions
A confinement measure with an 800-metre radius is currently in effect in part of Longueuil after a Canadian National Railway (CN) train derailed and spilt an unknown quantity of hydrogen peroxide on Thursday morning.
-
Laval health-care workers' union 'dumbfounded' by hiring freeze for 565 positions
The president of the union representing workers at the CISSS de Laval (FSSS–CSN) said she was “insulted and dumbfounded” by the news that about 565 positions won’t be filled, with no timeline as to when it will start hiring again.
Northern Ontario
-
South Africa's government says it won't help a group of illegal miners inside a closed mine
South Africa's government says it won't help a group of illegal miners inside a closed mine in the country's North West province who have been denied access to basic supplies as part of an official strategy against illegal mining.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates Car security investigation: How W5 'stole' a car using a device we ordered online
In part two of a three-part series into how thieves are able to drive off with modern vehicles so easily, CTV W5 correspondent Jon Woodward uses a device flagged by police to easily clone a car key.
-
Court ruling on Charter challenge offers glimpse of the frontlines of the drug war in Sudbury
Announcements by police about drug busts may seem routine, but a recent court case in Sudbury shows just how much careful investigation and attention to detail is required.
Windsor
-
Mangy foxes 'will not survive': A cry for help
A Windsor resident is asking for the public’s help to capture two injured foxes roaming in the east end of the city.
-
Police arrest wanted armed robberies suspect
The Windsor Police Service has arrested a man following an investigation into two armed robberies.
-
Art Windsor-Essex shortlisted for five awards, nominated for eight
Art Windsor-Essex (AWE) has been nominated for eight awards and shortlisted for five Galeries Ontario/Ontario Galleries (GOG) Exhibition awards.
London
-
Dog rescued from Perth County swamp
Firefighters said they ended up with some muddy clothes and water-logged rubber boots, but they’re pleased the story had a happy ending and the dog was rescued without injury.
-
Man loses his hunting license after narrowly missing a municipal employee with an errant shot
A Huron County man has lost his hunting license after nearly hitting a municipal employee with an errant shot this past summer.
-
Dynacare4Diabetes: free mobile diabetes testing clinic
November is Diabetes Awareness Month and according to Dynacare Canada, a great time to have the discussion with a healthcare professional about prevention and management of diabetes.
Kitchener
-
Residents tear down temporary shelters as Guelph tries to clear downtown encampment
Some people from Guelph are looking for a new place to stay after the City of Guelph tried to clear a downtown encampment.
-
Waterloo Regional Police looking for missing teen last seen in Kitchener
Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old teen from the Chandler Drive area in Kitchener.
-
Police investigating after Kitchener store employees sprayed with noxious substance
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a robbery at a Kitchener store earlier this month.
Barrie
-
Man sentenced after pleading guilty to stabbing Barrie police officer
Nick Vassilodimitrakis appeared in a Barrie courtroom Thursday morning by video from a detention centre in London, Ont. where he pleaded guilty to stabbing veteran Barrie police officer Jim Peters.
-
Ont. man facing 80 charges in connection with break-ins across York Region
A man from Newmarket is facing 80 charges in connection with a series of commercial break-in across York Region.
-
17-year-old charged with impaired driving after crashing into hydro pole
Police arrested a 17-year-old accused of impaired driving after a single-vehicle collision in Wasaga Beach.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba unveils new safety plan
The Manitoba government has unveiled a new tough-on-crime plan to make Manitoba a safer place to live.
-
Crash on Chief Peguis sends two pedestrians to hospital
A Thursday morning crash on Chief Peguis Trail sent two people to hospital.
-
Sea Bears centre Chad Posthumus in critical condition
Chad Posthumus, a centre for the Winnipeg Sea Bears, is in critical condition after undergoing surgery for a brain aneurysm, the team announced Thursday.
Calgary
-
EMS whistleblowers point to major staffing concerns as thousands of Calgary zone ambulances are left vacant
New EMS data obtained from Alberta Health Services (AHS) outlines a substantial improvement in reducing “red alerts” for the Calgary Zone, in which no ambulances are readily available, but whistleblowers say the data is misleading and thousands of patients are still being left waiting for too long.
-
'Not seeing a lot of new jobs': New snapshot on Alberta's economy
The Business Council of Alberta's latest winter snapshot has the province's economy showing signs of strain as national and global pressures begin to take a toll.
-
Calgary police cleared in shooting of suspect in Coventry Hills incident
Two Calgary police officers have been cleared of any wrongdoing in the shooting of a man in Coventry Hills two years ago.
Edmonton
-
Jasper National Park to welcome campers back in 2025 at most campsites
Starting in January, people will be able to make online reservations for campsites for the 2025 season.
-
Chick-fil-A to open second restaurant in Edmonton next week
A fried chicken fast food hotspot is opening its second location in Edmonton next week.
-
Supreme Court declines to hear appeal of man convicted in Alberta hunters' deaths
Canada's top court has declined to hear the appeal of one of two men found guilty in the fatal shooting of two Métis hunters in eastern Alberta.
Regina
-
Regina's mayor-elect believes grassroots campaign, desire for change were his pathways to victory
Regina's mayor-elect Chad Bachynski believes a grassroots style campaign and the desire for change led him to victory in the Queen City on Wednesday night.
-
Police seize 31 guns from property, yard site in Lafleche, Sask.
Two people have been charged after Saskatchewan RCMP seized 31 guns from a residence in Lafleche and a rural yard site south of the town.
-
Here's a look at Regina's projected new city council
Regina's projected new city council will consist of eight new members with more than a handful of outgoing councillors not seeking re-election and two incumbents being defeated Wednesday night.
Saskatoon
-
Cynthia Block will be Saskatoon's next mayor
Cynthia Block is the 29th mayor of Saskatoon, and the first woman elected to the position in the city's history.
-
Who are Saskatoon's new city councillors?
Saskatoon voters made their mark on Wednesday, casting ballots in the city's civic election and making history by electing the city's first female mayor. The election also brought fresh faces to the city council.
-
Prince Albert elects new mayor after 12 years under Greg Dionne
After 12 years under Greg Dionne, the City of Prince Albert has a new mayor.
Vancouver
-
Public invited to sign condolences book for former B.C. premier John Horgan
The public is being invited to share messages in memory of late B.C. premier John Horgan this week.
-
Police issue warning after spiked drink reported at nightclub in Nanaimo, B.C.
Mounties in Nanaimo say they're investigating an incident at a local nightclub and are issuing "a generic warning to the public" about drinks being spiked.
-
'She's a people person': Urban chicken inspires positivity in B.C. neighbourhood
When he first moved to his urban neighbourhood, Barry Devonald was surprised to be welcomed by a whole flock of new neighbours.
Vancouver Island
-
Police issue warning after spiked drink reported at nightclub in Nanaimo, B.C.
Mounties in Nanaimo say they're investigating an incident at a local nightclub and are issuing "a generic warning to the public" about drinks being spiked.
-
B.C. woman who 'carried on' as mortgage broker, sent falsified documents ordered to pay $35K
A woman from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has been handed a $35,000 penalty after admitting she "carried on" as a mortgage broker in the preparation of 10 mortgage applications, despite lacking the necessary registration.
-
'She's a people person': Urban chicken inspires positivity in B.C. neighbourhood
When he first moved to his urban neighbourhood, Barry Devonald was surprised to be welcomed by a whole flock of new neighbours.
Kelowna
-
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
-
B.C. emergency room closed for 3rd time in 9 days
The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver, B.C., will be closed for 31 hours this weekend, the second such closure in a week and the third since the start of November.
-
Child found 'small razor blade' in Halloween candy in Kamloops, B.C., RCMP say
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.