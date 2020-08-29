OTTAWA -- The owner of a Barrhaven home is being treated for minor injuries after an afternoon fire.

Ottawa Fire responded to multiple 911 calls reporting smoke and flames coming from the rear of a home on Harthill Way just after 1 p.m.

Officials say the fire started at the exterior rear of the home, and firefighters were able to stop the fire from progressing inside.

Ottawa Paramedics had no details about the extend of the injuries. Ottawa Fire only said the homeowner is being treated for minor injuries.

