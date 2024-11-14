'It's a good way to end 2024': Ottawa Swifties sharing the excitement from Toronto

Taylor Swift is set to hit in the stage in Toronto to kick off the Eras Tour run at the Rogers Centre, and Ottawa's Swifties who are gearing up for the big event share the excitement.

"It's jam packed. There is so many Swifties here. Everyone's in their outfits. There are tourists, (and) there's friendship bracelet swapping happening. We made ours, actually," Lisa Mcnulty, a Taylor Swift fan from Ottawa, who has flown to Toronto for Thursday's concert, told CTV News Ottawa's Natalie van Rooy in an interview.

"Yeah, at the Marriott. All of them in the lobby have 50 bracelets right now. So, that was cool. And then we have got the CN Tower in our backdrop here in the Rogers Centre."

The Eras Tour is taking place Thursday, Friday, Saturday this week and next week from Nov. 21- Nov. 23 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.

Mcnulty describes the scene where she is at the Mariott Hotel near the CN Tower as "electric." She says the fun has already begun with Swift's songs already playing in the background.

She’'s looking forward for the ever-lasting memories with her best friend.

"(I'm most excited for) making memories with my best friend that I’ve known since Grade 9. And just honestly, it's who you go to the Eras Tour with where you make the memories," she said.

'We scored big time': Fans sharing experience of obtaining a ticket

When it comes to buying a ticket, which has been competitive, Mcnullyt says "we scored big time," noting that the tickets were secured a week ago, thanks to a friend.

"So, shoutout to Alex, who is our Swiftie guardian angel. she had tickets for the show, and she got a special code to redeem for a future date. And so, she secured those tickets," she said.

"It happened in September. She remembered me there saying: My other friend was going, I didn't have tickets. And she texted me a DM on Instagram, and I thought immediately she would never. But then, we talked on the phone as you describe the whole situation, and I was shaking, and I just wanted to give her a big hug."

The two best friends paid $500 each for the tickets. The flights cost $1,200 for both. And the hotel room cost them Marriott Bonvoy points.

Another Taylor Swift fan from Ottawa, Meenashki Sharma, who also flew to Toronto for the concert told CTV News she thinks the once in a life experience "is a good way to end 2024."

"We've heard the lineups (of merchandise) are pretty bad. And also that all the merch being sold out in terms of pricing and stuff," Sharama said. "We did some shopping at the Eaton's Centre. We had outfits coming to Toronto, but we've now switched them, because we found more outfit options at the Eaton's Centre."

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Natalie van Rooy