Teenager struck by a vehicle in Barrhaven

A teenager is being treated for serious injuries after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Barrhaven.

Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a pedestrian on Jockvale Road near Tartan Drive just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa a teenage male was struck by a vehicle and was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition. His injuries are described as non-life-threatening.