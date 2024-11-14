Algonquin College encouraging international students to apply, offering guaranteed residences for spring semester

Algonquin College says all new international students will have a guaranteed on-campus residence accommodation for the upcoming spring term 2025.

The new initiative comes as the college navigates through enrollment shortfall due to the new federal cap on international students and changes to the eligibility for post-graduate work permits. Due to the shortfall, the college is projecting a $32 million decrease in revenues.

President and CEO Claude Brulé says international enrolment will be short nearly 2,400 incoming students, and the college will be forced to make "difficult budgetary decisions now" to deal with the funding shortfall.

"To be clear, the government policy decisions that have been announced will be with us for some time, and this will compound the financial impact on the College in the years to come," Brulé said in an open letter to Algonquin College.

"It is therefore imperative to take measures and make difficult budgetary decisions now, knowing that some actions will take time to be fully implemented and have the outcomes realized."

In a news release Thursday, the college said the new initiative is meant to ensure a welcoming environment for its international students.

"This guarantee reflects our commitment to creating a supportive, welcoming and accessible environment for international students as they settle into their new academic journey at Algonquin College," Patrick Devey, associate vice president, global online and corporate learning.

The application period for the 2025 spring term opens from Feb. 5 – March 15. To secure a spot, the college says, early registration is preferred, noting that guaranteed spots are subject to availability.

"Applicants are encouraged to register their contact information in advance, ensuring they receive the latest updates when the application window opens," said the college.

More information is available at algonquincollege.com.

The federal government announced in September that it will be further limiting the number of international students permitted to enter Canada next year. It’s the government’s latest immigration-related measure to address Canadians’ ongoing housing and affordability concerns.

In 2025, new international student study permits will be reduced by 10 per cent from the 2024 target of 485,000. That will mean 437,000 permits issued next year, with that same target continuing into 2026.

The international student cap is part of the federal government’s aim to decrease the number of temporary residents in Canada to five per cent over the next three years, down from the current 6.2 per cent.

With files from CTV National's Stephanie Ha and CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle