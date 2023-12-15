What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Dec. 15-17

OTTAWA
    Ottawa Christmas Market is open

    CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

    For a full list of Christmas attractions in Ottawa and eastern Ontario, click here.

    Ottawa Christmas Market

    Celebrate the holiday season at the Ottawa Christmas Market.

    Enjoy music, food, workshops and shop on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Musical acts this weekend include the Hallions on Friday, Steph La Rochelle and Jazzy Little Christmas on Saturday and Landon A.R. Coleman on Sunday.

    For a full list of entertainment and events, visit www.ottawachristmasmarket.com/schedule/.

    613Holiday Night Market

    Don't miss the 613Holiday Night Market Friday night at Lansdowne.

    There will be holiday cheer all around from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. as part of the Ottawa Christmas Market.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Adawaning: Indigenous Women's Art Market

    The NAC Indigenous Theatre presents Adawaning: Indigenous Women's Art Market on Friday and Saturday.

    The Indigenous Women’s Art Market features the work of Métis, Inuit and First Nations makers. Browse jewelry, beadwork, paintings, sculptures, mittens, moccasins, coffee, crafts, and much more. 

    Christmas with The Tenors

    Celebrate Christmas with The Tenors on Saturday night at the National Arts Centre.

    The Canadian vocal group brings back your favourite holiday tradition with their Christmas with The Tenors Tour.

    For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/35095.

    National Arts Centre

    Here is a list of events at the National Arts Centre this weekend:

    • Friday, Saturday and Sunday: NAC French Theatre presents Le project Riopelle
    • Saturday – Celeste Levis on the NAC Fourth Stage

    For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/calendar/list/2023/12.

    Ottawa Farmers' Market

    The Ottawa Farmers' Market continues year round at Lansdowne.

    Support local at the Ottawa Farmers' Market every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

    Metcalfe Christmas Market

    The Metcalfe Farmers Market hosts its Christmas Market on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

    The market is at the Greely Community Centre on Meadow Drive in Greely.

    Holiday Extravaganza: Let in the Light

    Get into the holiday spirit with Holiday Extravaganza: Let in the Light at the Carleton Dominion-Chalmers Church.

    Ottawa Chamberfest says a stage full of Chamberfriends will perform on Friday night.

    For tickets, visit https://www.chamberfest.com/event/2023/holiday-extravaganza-let-in-the-light/.

    A Christmas Carol

    It's the final weekend to see a Christmas Carol adapted and performed by Pierre Brault.

    The show runs until Dec. 17 at St. Brigid's Centre for the Arts.

    For tickets, click here.

    Ottawa Little Theatre

    The Ottawa Little Theatre presents A Christmas Carol: Scrooge and Marley on Friday and Saturday.

    It's an adaptation of a great classic bringing Dickens iconic characters to heart-warming life.

    For tickets, visit https://www.ottawalittletheatre.com/a-christmas-carol-scrooge-and-marley/.

    Benevolence

    See Benevolence until Sunday at the Great Canadian Theatre Company.

    Benevolence won the Governor General's Literary Award for Drama and is written by Fanny Britt.

    For more information, visit https://www.gctc.ca/shows/benevolence.

    Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe

    Here is a look at the performances this weekend at the Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe:

    • Friday: The Musical Magic of Alan Menken
    • Saturday: Brass Transit
    • Sunday: Holiday Harmonies

    For tickets, visit https://meridiancentrepointe.com/en/events.

    Finger Eleven

    Finger Eleven performs Friday night at the Bronson Centre.

    Finger Eleven will be performing Greyest of Blue Skies, Front to Back.

    For tickets, visit https://bronsoncentremusictheatre.com/events/event/finger-eleven-2/.

    Home for the Holidays

    The Billings Estate National Historic Site hosts Home for the Holidays on Friday and Saturday.

    Explore the exhibition to discover personal stores from the lives of the Billings Family, stop at the Christmas card colouring station or finish crafting an ornament from natural materials.

    For more information, visit Ottawa.ca

    Skating

    You can skate for free on Ottawa's outdoor refrigerated rinks, weather permitting.

    Here is a list of locations in Ottawa:

    • Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall
    • Lansdowne Park skating court
    • Ben Franklin Place skating rink
    • Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink (Canterbury)

    Children and youth can also skate for free at arenas until Dec. 23.

    The city says all public and family skating sessions will be free for children and youth. View a list of facilities that offer skating on ottawa.ca.

    Parliament: the Virtual Experience

    Take a 360-degree tour of Parliament Hill's Centre Block in the new immersive experience called, "Parliament: the Virtual Experience."

    The 45-minute multimedia attraction at 211 Sparks Street takes visitors on a 360-degree journey through the main Parliament Building, which has been closed since 2019.

    Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.

    Parliament of Canada Tours

    The Senate at the Senate of Canada Building and the House of Commons in the newly restored West Block are open for tours.

    For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.

    Museums

    For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.

    Brockville Aquatarium

    Check out the Brockville Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing.

    For more information, visit https://aquatarium.ca/.

    Kingston Holiday Market

    It's the final weekend to visit the Kingston Holiday Market at the Tett Centre.

    The market is open on Saturday and Sunday.

    For more information, click here

    A Christmas Story

    See a Christmas Story at the Domino Theatre in Kingston on Friday and Saturday.

    For tickets and information, visit https://www.dominotheatre.com/.

    Home for the Holidays

    Home for the Holidays continues until Sunday at the Upper Canada Playhouse.

    It's a holiday family concert from Leisa Way and the Wayward Wind Band.

    For Tickets, visit https://uppercanadaplayhouse.com/#.

    Sin City Illusions

    Enjoy a night of illusions, magic and a mind-reading dog with Sin City Illusions.

    The Magic of Christmas is Saturday at the Aultsville Theatre.

    For tickets and information, visit https://cornwalltourism.com/event/sin-city-illusions-the-magic-of-christmas/.

    Kingston Frontenacs

    The Kingston Frontenacs are home twice this weekend at the Leon's Centre.

    On Friday night, the 67's host the Niagara Ice Dogs at 7 p.m.

    On Sunday, the Frontenacs face the Brantford Bulldogs at 2 p.m.

    For tickets, visit https://chl.ca/ohl-frontenacs/.

    Gatineau Olympiques

    The Gatineau Olympiques take to the ice twice this weekend at the Slush Puppie Centre.

    On Friday, the Olympiques host Chicoutimi at 7 p.m.

    On Saturday, the Olympiques face Shawinigan at 4 p.m.

    For tickets, visit https://chl.ca/lhjmq-olympiques/.

