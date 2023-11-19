Christmas attractions to check out in the Ottawa area this holiday season
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at Christmas and holiday events to check out in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec in the lead up to Christmas.
For a list of Santa Claus parades in the region, click here.
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
- Sign up now for our nightly CTV News Ottawa newsletter
Magic of Lights
Magic of Lights light up Wesley Clover Parks in Ottawa's west end this holiday season.
"Magic of Lights is a dazzling, drive-through holiday lights experience featuring favourite holiday scenes and characters of the season using the latest LED technology and digital animations," says the Magic of Lights website.
Magic of Lights continues until Jan. 7.
For more information and tickets, visit https://magicoflights.com/events/ottawa/.
Winter Lights Across Canada
Thousands of lights will be on display in downtown Ottawa and Gatineau this holiday season as part of the Pathway of Lights.
As part of the Winter Lights Across Canada program, several sites will be lit up for the holidays, including the National War Memorial, Confederation Park, Jacques-Cartier Park, Portage Park and the Supreme Court of Canada.
The Pathway of Lights runs Dec. 7 to Jan. 7. For more information, visit https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/winter-lights.html.
Ottawa Christmas Market
The Ottawa Christmas Market returns to Lansdowne from Nov. 24 to Dec. 23.
Over 45 local vendors will be attending the Ottawa Christmas Market during 16 days of entertainment and programming. Free crafts for kids will also be available in Santa's Workshop.
For more information, visit https://www.ottawachristmasmarket.com/.
CPKC Holiday Train
The CPKC Holiday Train will visit eastern Ontario to raise money, food and awareness for the important work that food banks do in their communities.
On Nov. 27, the CPKC Holiday Train will stop in Finch (2:45 p.m.), Merrickville (4:45 p.m.), Smiths Falls (6:30 p.m.) and Perth (8 p.m.) On Nov. 28, the train stops in Belleville (9:30 a.m.) and Trenton (10:45 a.m.).
The performers will be Anyway Gang.
For more information, visit https://www.cpkcr.com/en/community/HolidayTrain.
A Country Christmas at Saunders Farm
Saunders Farm in Munster will be transformed into a whimsical winter wonderland this holiday season.
Events include a Country Christmas Days and the Holiday Light Stroll, which is a 15-25-minute stroll through bright and beautiful walking paths.
A Country Christmas runs from Dec. 1 to 23 at Saunders Farm.
For more information, visit https://saundersfarm.com/country-christmas-days/.
Stanley's Olde Maple Lane Farm
Celebrate Christmas at the Farm at Stanley's Olde Maple Lane Farm.
Don't miss the Christmas Village and the Holiday Stroll. The Christmas Village is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays in December, while the Holiday Stroll is Wednesdays to Saturdays in December until Dec. 30.
For more information, visit https://stanleysfarm.com/christmas-at-the-farm/.
Christmas Down on the Farm
Celebrate Christmas Down on the Farm at the Log Farm on Cedarview Road in Ottawa.
Enjoy the market shop, the farm, wagon rides and Santa's workshop between Nov. 27 and Dec. 18.
For more information, visit https://thelogfarm.com/fall-at-the-farm/.
Mayor's annual Christmas Celebration at Ottawa City Hall
The 21st annual Mayor's Christmas Celebration will be held on Saturday, Dec. 9 at Ottawa City Hall.
"Celebrate the festive season in the fresh outdoors and visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus who will arrive from the North Pole and be housed in their very own outdoor cabin," the city of Ottawa says.
The event includes ice skating, horse-drawn wagon rides, hot chocolate and live entertainment.
Admission is a donation to the Ottawa Food Bank.
Billings Estate
Billings Estate presents Home for the Holidays from Dec. 2 to 23.
"Relax as you enjoy the beautiful, period-appropriate, festive décor accenting Ottawa’s oldest wood-frame house," says the city of Ottawa's website.
"Explore the exhibition at your own pace as you discover personal stories and artefacts from the lives of the Billings family."
Visit the Christmas card colouring station or craft an ornament.
Regular admission fees apply.
Cumberland Heritage Village
The Cumberland Heritage Village presents the Vintage Village of Lights this holiday season.
"Step back in time and experience Christmas traditions of yesteryear," says the city of Ottawa's website.
"Enjoy the postcard-perfect scenery of a 1920s and 30s village on foot as you explore the festive light displays, seasonal decorations, and true-to-era buildings at Cumberland Heritage Village Museum."
Vintage Village of Lights runs from Nov. 24 to Dec. 17.
Admission is $25.50 per group (maximum 6 people)
Retro Christmas
The Nepean Museum presents a Very Retro Christmas!
"Kids and their families are invited to a nostalgic holiday party inspired by the styles, trends, and sounds of the 1970s, 80s, and 90s," says the city of Ottawa's website.
"Join us for storytelling, crafts, a scavenger hunt, vintage toys, and more! You can also grab the perfect photo to commemorate the season at our retro photo station."
A Very Retro Christmas is set for Saturday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 9.
Alight at Night
Over one million lights light up the heritage buildings, trees and fences at Upper Canada Village this holiday season.
Alight at Night brings Christmas magic to the historic village in Morrisburg.
The event runs from Dec. 1 to Jan. 6.
For tickets and information, visit https://www.uppercanadavillage.com/event/alight-at-night/.
Brockville's River of Lights
Blockhouse Island in Brockville will be illuminated for the River of Lights this holiday season.
The full light and sound show runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily, while lights will be on from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. until 11 p.m.
River of Lights runs from Nov. 25 to Jan. 2.
For more information, visit https://brockville.com/index.cfm?PageURL=riveroflights.
Clow's Christmas Trail
Celebrate the holidays at Clow's Christmas Trail in Brockville.
The 1.5 km walking trail through the woods will bring Christmas cheer to families. There is a Nativity scene, winter sports, a candy shop, Santa's toy shop and more along the lit path.
Clow's Christmas Trail is open from Dec. 1 to Dec. 23.
For tickets and hours of operation, visit https://clows.ca/. Clow's Christmas Trail is located on 2224 Hallecks Road West in Brockville.
Perth Festival of Lights
Don't miss the Festival of Lights in Perth this holiday season.
Christmas trees are decorated outside of the Crystal Palace nightly between 4 p.m. and dawn.
Kingston Christmas Light Tour
Enjoy a 75-minute Christmas light viewing trolley tour in Kingston this holiday season.
The tour checks out Kingston lit up for the holidays between Dec. 1 and 31.
For more information and tickets, visit https://www.kingstontrolley.ca/christmas/.
Christmas Markets in Ottawa
- Christmas Market at Watson's Mill and Dickinson House (Nov. 25-26, Dec. 2-3)
- Adaawe Indigenous Holiday Market (Nov. 25)
- Carp Christmas Market (Dec. 1-2)
- 613Holiday Night Market (Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22)
- Metcalfe Farmers Market Christmas Market (Dec. 16)
Kingston Holiday Market
Over 20 Kingston and area, local vendors will be on display during the Kingston Holiday Market.
The market at the Tett Centre is Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10, 16 and 17.
For more information, visit https://kingstonholidaymarket.com/.
Christmas in Old Aylmer
Celebrate Christmas in Old Aylmer at the annual Christmas Market.
More than 55 vendors will be on display in Memorial Park Nov. 24-26 and Dec. 2-3.
For more information, visit http://www.paradehohoho.com/en/christmas-market/.
Email ottawaweb@bellmedia.ca to let us know about your Christmas and holiday lights display.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Christmas attractions to check out in the Ottawa area this holiday season
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Tentative Gaza deal reached to free some hostages, pause fighting: report
Israel, the United States and Hamas have reached a tentative agreement to free dozens of women and children held hostage in Gaza in exchange for a five-day pause in fighting, the Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with the deal.
Current and former public service, RCMP, military members affected by data breach, federal government warns
The federal government is warning current and former public service employees and members of the RCMP and Canadian Armed Forces their personal and financial information for as early as 1999 may have been accessed in a data breach.
Suggestion Kovrig, Spavor involved in espionage perpetuating 'false narrative,' GAC says after report
Global Affairs Canada is dismissing the idea that Canadian Michael Kovrig was involved in espionage after a recent report cited Michael Spavor alleging Kovrig's work in China led to the two being detained in the country for years.
World Health Organization warns of 'relentlessly increasing threat' of measles
The World Health Organization is warning of a 'relentlessly increasing threat to children' across the globe from measles.
In death, one cancer patient helps to erase millions in medical debt
A New York City woman who died Sunday from cancer has raised enough money to erase millions of dollars in medical debt with a posthumous plea for help.
Why Canada votes with the minority on UN resolutions on Israel
Last week, Canada voted against the grain on a number of United Nations resolutions regarding Israel, Gaza and the West Bank. One expert outlines some of the possible reasons why, including "a strong lobby" and a decades-long trend.
Taylor Swift postpones Rio de Janeiro show, citing record heat a day after fan dies during concert
Taylor Swift postponed an Eras Tour concert in Rio de Janeiro Saturday after a 23-year-old fan died during her Friday night show, according to a message posted on the singer's Instagram.
Cheers! Bottle of Scotch whisky sells for a record US$2.7 million at auction
A bottle of Scotch whisky billed as 'the most sought-after' in the world sold Saturday for almost 2.2 million pounds (US$2.7 million), an auction record for a bottle of wine or spirits.
Fears of political violence are growing as the 2024 campaign heats up and conspiracy theories evolve
As the 2024 presidential campaign heats up, experts on extremism fear the threat of politically motivated violence will intensify.
Atlantic
-
N.S. community basketball program targeted by thieves, racial graffiti
A shattered window on the outside door greeted players and parents as they arrived for basketball in Glace Bay, N.S., on Saturday.
-
Home heating oil company Maritime Fuels files for bankruptcy
A longstanding player in the Atlantic fuel industry, Maritime Fuels, has filed for bankruptcy.
-
'It’s not Christmas until you’ve been to the Lady Smith Manor'
The Nutcracker was the theme for the fourth annual Christmas market at the Lady Smith Manor in Dorchester, N.B.
Toronto
-
Charges laid after assaults at Toronto mosque, taxi driver and woman wearing hijab sprayed with foreign substance
A 28-year-old man is facing more than a dozen charges in connection with three suspected hate incidents in Toronto that saw a taxi driver, as well as a woman wearing a hijab sprayed with a foreign substance and worshippers at a Toronto mosque, attacked with a rock and bike chain, police say.
-
Woman killed in alleged intentional northeast Toronto collision identified by police
Toronto police have identified the woman killed after being allegedly intentionally struck by a driver in North York earlier this week.
-
Toronto widow hopes to get her stolen Christmas decorations back
S. Liza Hockridge just wants the holiday decorations that she says were stolen off her front porch back, as they were Christmas gifts from her late husband.
Montreal
-
Exam scores, graduations and gender gaps: Quebec's high schools, ranked
A ranking of Quebec high schools was published on Friday, scoring their performance on a variety of academic indicators.
-
Montrealer Jonathan Goldbloom named Hockey Canada board chair as new directors elected
Hockey Canada has a new board of directors with Jonathan Goldbloom from Montreal appointed as chair by the board, taking over from Hugh L. Fraser.
-
Quebec Premier Francois Legault defends decision to subsidize NHL pre-season games
Quebec's premier is defending his government's decision to spend up to $7 million on two NHL pre-season games as opposition parties decry what they say is a poor use of public funds amid other economic and fiscal challenges.
Northern Ontario
-
Farmers, community rally to save Thornloe Cheese
Demonstrators in Temiskaming Shores are calling on cooperative Gay Lea Foods to sell Thornloe Cheese and all its assets in order to save the 83-year-old business.
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS How pay transparency laws are coming into effect across Canada
CTVNews.ca takes a cross-country look at new pay transparency requirements rolling out in certain provinces -- a trend toward stronger protections for workers and job seekers.
-
After less than two years, Timmins police chief retires
Less than two years after he took the job, Timmins Police Chief Dan Foy is retiring, the local police board announced Saturday.
London
-
From the streets to the staff: Inspiration as shelter marks milestone
Dan Turner credits the Ark Aid Mission for giving him a new start in life.
-
'Decision Day': Neighbourhood Decision Making Program vote wraps up
Saturday is the final day of voting. People can vote by phone or in person until 4 p.m. and can vote online until midnight.
-
No charges laid after London police officer fatally shot man: SIU
The Director of the Special Investigations Unit found no reasonable grounds to believe a London Police Service officer committed a criminal offence.
Winnipeg
-
-
Winnipeg fire crews called to Pembina Highway, Main Street fires
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) has had a busy 12 hours, responding to two recent blazes on Pembina Highway and Main Street.
-
'Our stories are important': Indigenous TikTok creators gather in Winnipeg
Manitoba is well-represented among a group of Indigenous social media creators chosen for a special training program meant to help them grow their online presence.
Kitchener
-
Guelph donor recovering following successful kidney transplant surgery
Thanks to the kindness of a stranger, a Stouffville woman has finally received the kidney she’s been waiting three years for, after social media connected her to a living donor in Guelph.
-
Blood donor clinic set up -- for dogs
There is an urgent need for blood donors -- but not the human ones. We find out how dogs are helping save the lives of other pets.
-
Still no sign of Lola: Search continues for missing Tillsonburg woman
An 72-year-old woman from Tillsonburg has now been missing for 10 days.
Calgary
-
Calgary senior facing almost $2,200 in impound fees after truck stolen, destroyed
A 78-year-old Calgarian is on the hook for thousands of dollars in impound lot fees after his vehicle was stolen, burned and abandoned by thieves.
-
Islanders halt losing skid with 5-4 shootout win over Flames
Islanders halt losing skid with 5-4 shootout win over Flames
-
Milan Lucic is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the Bruins after an undisclosed incident
The Boston Bruins say Milan Lucic is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team after he was involved in an undisclosed incident Friday night.
Saskatoon
-
12-year-old boy brings solar system to Saskatoon
A Saskatchewan boy’s most recent project is out of this world. The 12-year-old is bringing the solar system to Saskatoon.
-
Documentary on history of experimental colony on Peepeekisis reserve shown in Regina
On Saturday, people gathered in the Immanuel Anglican Church to watch a new documentary on the history of the File Hills Farm Colony experiment that happened on Peepeekisis reserve more than 100 years ago.
-
Saskatoon man who brutally murdered spouse loses appeal bid
A Saskatoon man who brutally stabbed his spouse 80 times has lost a bid to have his 2021 murder conviction overturned.
Edmonton
-
U of A fires Sexual Assault Centre director for signing letter questioning claims of sexual violence against Israelis
The University of Alberta has fired the director of its Sexual Assault Centre over a pro-Palestinian open letter, which calls into question reports of sexual violence against Israeli citizens.
-
Okimâw Awards showcase 'success stories' of Indigenous men in Alberta
Indigenous men from across Treaty 6, 7 and 8 in Alberta were celebrated Saturday.
-
Fires, deaths, budget, impending cold put Edmonton's encampment response under scrutiny
A number of factors are converging at a critical crossroads for synchronized efforts to address Edmonton's homeless encampments, which have reached a record number this year.
Vancouver
-
Pro-Palestinian protesters return to Vancouver Art Gallery demanding ceasefire
Hundreds of protesters gathered at the Vancouver Art Gallery Saturday afternoon, persistent in their demands for a ceasefire.
-
Surrey highway closing for 24 hours for rail maintenance, Pattullo Bridge work
A stretch of provincial highway in Surrey will close in both directions for 24 hours beginning early Sunday morning to facilitate work related to the Pattullo Bridge Replacement Project.
-
1 hospitalized after crash that knocked out power to more than 800 in North Delta Saturday
One person suffered serious injuries and more than 800 BC Hydro customers were left without electricity Saturday after an overnight crash in North Delta.
Regina
-
Regina city administration says it saved over $14.4 million in 2024 budget proposal
Regina city administration says they saved over $14.4 million in their budget proposal through eliminating costs and adding revenue.
-
Documentary on history of experimental colony on Peepeekisis reserve shown in Regina
On Saturday, people gathered in the Immanuel Anglican Church to watch a new documentary on the history of the File Hills Farm Colony experiment that happened on Peepeekisis reserve more than 100 years ago.
-
First Teddy Bear Toss of WHL season held in Swift Current with 5-2 win over Regina Pats
On Friday night in Swift Current, the first Teddy Bear Toss of the WHL season was held.