Christmas attractions to check out in the Ottawa area this holiday season

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at Christmas and holiday events to check out in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec in the lead up to Christmas.

For a list of Santa Claus parades in the region, click here.

Magic of Lights

Magic of Lights light up Wesley Clover Parks in Ottawa's west end this holiday season.

"Magic of Lights is a dazzling, drive-through holiday lights experience featuring favourite holiday scenes and characters of the season using the latest LED technology and digital animations," says the Magic of Lights website.

Magic of Lights continues until Jan. 7.

For more information and tickets, visit https://magicoflights.com/events/ottawa/.

Winter Lights Across Canada

Thousands of lights will be on display in downtown Ottawa and Gatineau this holiday season as part of the Pathway of Lights.

As part of the Winter Lights Across Canada program, several sites will be lit up for the holidays, including the National War Memorial, Confederation Park, Jacques-Cartier Park, Portage Park and the Supreme Court of Canada.

The Pathway of Lights runs Dec. 7 to Jan. 7. For more information, visit https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/winter-lights.html.

Ottawa Christmas Market

The Ottawa Christmas Market returns to Lansdowne from Nov. 24 to Dec. 23.

Over 45 local vendors will be attending the Ottawa Christmas Market during 16 days of entertainment and programming. Free crafts for kids will also be available in Santa's Workshop.

For more information, visit https://www.ottawachristmasmarket.com/.

CPKC Holiday Train

The CPKC Holiday Train will visit eastern Ontario to raise money, food and awareness for the important work that food banks do in their communities.

On Nov. 27, the CPKC Holiday Train will stop in Finch (2:45 p.m.), Merrickville (4:45 p.m.), Smiths Falls (6:30 p.m.) and Perth (8 p.m.) On Nov. 28, the train stops in Belleville (9:30 a.m.) and Trenton (10:45 a.m.).

The performers will be Anyway Gang.

For more information, visit https://www.cpkcr.com/en/community/HolidayTrain.

A Country Christmas at Saunders Farm

Saunders Farm in Munster will be transformed into a whimsical winter wonderland this holiday season.

Events include a Country Christmas Days and the Holiday Light Stroll, which is a 15-25-minute stroll through bright and beautiful walking paths.

A Country Christmas runs from Dec. 1 to 23 at Saunders Farm.

For more information, visit https://saundersfarm.com/country-christmas-days/.

Stanley's Olde Maple Lane Farm

Celebrate Christmas at the Farm at Stanley's Olde Maple Lane Farm.

Don't miss the Christmas Village and the Holiday Stroll. The Christmas Village is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays in December, while the Holiday Stroll is Wednesdays to Saturdays in December until Dec. 30.

For more information, visit https://stanleysfarm.com/christmas-at-the-farm/.

Christmas Down on the Farm

Celebrate Christmas Down on the Farm at the Log Farm on Cedarview Road in Ottawa.

Enjoy the market shop, the farm, wagon rides and Santa's workshop between Nov. 27 and Dec. 18.

For more information, visit https://thelogfarm.com/fall-at-the-farm/.

Mayor's annual Christmas Celebration at Ottawa City Hall

The 21st annual Mayor's Christmas Celebration will be held on Saturday, Dec. 9 at Ottawa City Hall.

"Celebrate the festive season in the fresh outdoors and visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus who will arrive from the North Pole and be housed in their very own outdoor cabin," the city of Ottawa says.

The event includes ice skating, horse-drawn wagon rides, hot chocolate and live entertainment.

Admission is a donation to the Ottawa Food Bank.

Billings Estate

Billings Estate presents Home for the Holidays from Dec. 2 to 23.

"Relax as you enjoy the beautiful, period-appropriate, festive décor accenting Ottawa’s oldest wood-frame house," says the city of Ottawa's website.

"Explore the exhibition at your own pace as you discover personal stories and artefacts from the lives of the Billings family."

Visit the Christmas card colouring station or craft an ornament.

Regular admission fees apply.

Cumberland Heritage Village

The Cumberland Heritage Village presents the Vintage Village of Lights this holiday season.

"Step back in time and experience Christmas traditions of yesteryear," says the city of Ottawa's website.

"Enjoy the postcard-perfect scenery of a 1920s and 30s village on foot as you explore the festive light displays, seasonal decorations, and true-to-era buildings at Cumberland Heritage Village Museum."

Vintage Village of Lights runs from Nov. 24 to Dec. 17.

Admission is $25.50 per group (maximum 6 people)

Retro Christmas

The Nepean Museum presents a Very Retro Christmas!

"Kids and their families are invited to a nostalgic holiday party inspired by the styles, trends, and sounds of the 1970s, 80s, and 90s," says the city of Ottawa's website.

"Join us for storytelling, crafts, a scavenger hunt, vintage toys, and more! You can also grab the perfect photo to commemorate the season at our retro photo station."

A Very Retro Christmas is set for Saturday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 9.

Alight at Night

Over one million lights light up the heritage buildings, trees and fences at Upper Canada Village this holiday season.

Alight at Night brings Christmas magic to the historic village in Morrisburg.

The event runs from Dec. 1 to Jan. 6.

For tickets and information, visit https://www.uppercanadavillage.com/event/alight-at-night/.

Brockville's River of Lights

Blockhouse Island in Brockville will be illuminated for the River of Lights this holiday season.

The full light and sound show runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily, while lights will be on from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. until 11 p.m.

River of Lights runs from Nov. 25 to Jan. 2.

For more information, visit https://brockville.com/index.cfm?PageURL=riveroflights.

Clow's Christmas Trail

Celebrate the holidays at Clow's Christmas Trail in Brockville.

The 1.5 km walking trail through the woods will bring Christmas cheer to families. There is a Nativity scene, winter sports, a candy shop, Santa's toy shop and more along the lit path.

Clow's Christmas Trail is open from Dec. 1 to Dec. 23.

For tickets and hours of operation, visit https://clows.ca/. Clow's Christmas Trail is located on 2224 Hallecks Road West in Brockville.

Perth Festival of Lights

Don't miss the Festival of Lights in Perth this holiday season.

Christmas trees are decorated outside of the Crystal Palace nightly between 4 p.m. and dawn.

Kingston Christmas Light Tour

Enjoy a 75-minute Christmas light viewing trolley tour in Kingston this holiday season.

The tour checks out Kingston lit up for the holidays between Dec. 1 and 31.

For more information and tickets, visit https://www.kingstontrolley.ca/christmas/.

Christmas Markets in Ottawa

Christmas Market at Watson's Mill and Dickinson House (Nov. 25-26, Dec. 2-3)

Adaawe Indigenous Holiday Market (Nov. 25)

Carp Christmas Market (Dec. 1-2)

613Holiday Night Market (Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22)

Metcalfe Farmers Market Christmas Market (Dec. 16)

Kingston Holiday Market

Over 20 Kingston and area, local vendors will be on display during the Kingston Holiday Market.

The market at the Tett Centre is Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10, 16 and 17.

For more information, visit https://kingstonholidaymarket.com/.

Christmas in Old Aylmer

Celebrate Christmas in Old Aylmer at the annual Christmas Market.

More than 55 vendors will be on display in Memorial Park Nov. 24-26 and Dec. 2-3.

For more information, visit http://www.paradehohoho.com/en/christmas-market/.

