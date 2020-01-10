OTTAWA -- A memorial ceremony will be held at the University of Ottawa today to honour three students who died in the Ukraine International Airlines crash in Iran.

The service will be held at 4 p.m. at the Agora of the University Centre. The ceremony will be streamed on the uOttawa Facebook page.

The University confirms the names of the three students killed:

Mehraban Badiei Ardestani, an undergraduate student enrolled in the Interdisciplinary School of Health Sciences at the Faculty of Health Services

Alma Oladi, a graduate student at the Faculty of Science who was completing a PhD in mathematics

Saeed Kadkhodazedeh Kashani, a graduate student at the Faculty of Science who was completing a PhD in chemistry

In a statement, University of Ottawa President Jacques Fremont said “our international students at a vital part of the uOttawa community and it is with heavy hearts that we mourn their loss.”

The uOttawa flag on the main campus has been lowered to half-mast to honour our three students.