OTTAWA -- Friends and family are remembering an Ottawa woman for her positive energy and zest for life.

Fereshteh Maleki was one of eight Ottawans killed on Flight PS752.

The 47-year-old had been celebrating in Tehran, there for her daughter’s wedding.

“She said, 'I didn't just lose my mom',” said close friend Saeideh Shabani.

“'I lost my best friend.'”

Shabani says Maleki came to Ottawa as a single mom and an immigrant, in search of a better life.

She was architect, who had just accepted an offer for her dream job in Ottawa.

“I said 'no it's not fair, for Fereshteh it's not fair',” said Shabani.

“She just passed all those hard days now is the time she can enjoy her life.”

Shabani says Maleki was finally enjoying that life she worked so hard for, and she elated over her daughter Deniz’s wedding.

“Everything was sorted out for her, new job, new home, new wedding for daughter and son in law,” said Shabani.

“She always had a smile on her face, so kind with so much energy and enthusiasm for life.”

Her daughter, who is still in Iran, was supposed to be on the flight as well but delayed her return at the last minute.

“Her daughter is still in shock,” said Shabani

“Sometimes it doesn't make sense.”