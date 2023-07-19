Two more tornadoes hit eastern Ontario after Barrhaven was struck last Thursday

Two more tornadoes are confirmed to have touched down in eastern Ontario last Thursday during the storm that brought tornadoes to Barrhaven.

Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) is reporting tornadoes in Embrun, Ont. and Fournier, Ont., both east of Ottawa.

"NTP investigations have determined that two weak tornadoes occurred in eastern Ontario on July 13, in addition to the Ottawa EF1 tornadoes that were previously confirmed," a post on the NTP's blog said.

The tornadoes were classified as EF0, weaker than the ones that hit Ottawa. Researchers found a narrow track of tree damage and minor roof damage to several homes in Embrun and witnesses had taken pictures of a funnel cloud. It's estimated the tornado had a maximum wind speeds of 125 km/h, and carved a path of damage 1.14 km long and 80 m wide.

Map showing the path of the Embrun EF0 tornado, with blue pins being locations of documented damage and orange pins the locations of drone images. (Northern Tornadoes Project)

The tornado in the Fournier area did damage to trees and crops, cutting a path of damage that was 9.62 km long and 510 m wide. Maximum wind speed was estimated at 115 km/h.

Map showing the path of the Fournier EF0 tornado, with blue pins being locations of documented damage and orange pins the locations of drone images. (Northern Tornadoes Project)

No injures were reported in either event. The Embrun tornado touched down at 1:17 p.m., based on radar estimates, and the Fournier tornado touched down around 1:55 p.m.

The tornadoes that stuck Barrhaven last Thursday caused damage to homes, spread debris, and resulted in at least one minor injury. The NTP said one tornado's path crossed the other and they both touched down about a minute apart.