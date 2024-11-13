Ottawa taxpayers facing 3.9% tax hike, 5% hike in transit fares in 2025 budget

Ottawa residents are facing a 3.9 per cent property tax increase in 2025 along with a 5 per cent hike in OC Transpo fares as the city looks for ways to fill a $120 million hole in the OC Transpo budget.

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe announced the 2025 City of Ottawa $5 billion budget includes a 2.9 per cent property tax hike for "most city services," while the transit levy will increase eight per cent which equals an additional one per cent tax hike.

"We must strike the right balance. This budget is a balanced approach to our residents needs," Sutcliffe told reporters.

"It invests in the core priorities that matter most to our residents: public safety, public transit, roads and sidewalks, housing and supporting the most vulnerable."

Sutcliffe says the 2025 budget includes a "historic investment" in public transit, with OC Transpo's budget increasing $88 million to $856 million. The city plans to open both the Trillium Line and the eastern extension of the Confederation Line over the next 12 months.

However, Sutcliffe says "tough decisions on how to fund transit" had to be made while the city waits for information on whether the federal and Ontario governments will provide new funding for public transit.

"While we wait for more sustainable funding solutions, we're going to have to do a lot of patchwork and use a lot of duct tape to get through budget year," Sutcliffe said. "These solutions aren't always ideal; many of them are one time answers that will help us only in 2025, but in the current climate that's what we need to do."

The mayor says the 2025 budget will increase the transit levy by eight per cent, which equals an additional one per cent tax increase. OC Transpo fares will increase five per cent, and adjustments will be made to discounted fares to "bring them in line with those in other cities."

A five per cent increase would add 19 cents to the cost of an adult single-trip, bringing the cost to $3.99 for Presto users and $4.04 for a cash fare.

The transit budget includes $21.3 million in capital efficiencies and deferrals and $12.4 million in operating efficiencies. OC Transpo ridership is projected to be 80 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in 2025.

"No service reductions at this time," the mayor said.

Sutcliffe says a $36 million placeholder is in the budget for possible funding from the upper levels of government for public transit. In August, the mayor launched his Campaign for Fairness, calling on the upper levels of government to help address a $120 million budget shortfall in 2025. The mayor is calling for $140 million in funding over three years to support public transit.

Other investments in 2025 budget

The budget includes $1.68 billion in capital spending and a $4.98 billion operating spending plan for 2025.

Sutcliffe says the 2025 City of Ottawa budget will include funding to hire 100 new emergency responders, including 50 staff for the Ottawa Police Service, 23 new paramedics to increase service and reduce the impact of offload delays, 22 new firefighters and 10 new bylaw officers.

The mayor says the 2025 budget will invest $104 million to improve roads and sidewalks, including $89.6 million to repair and resurface roads and $14 million for new and existing sidewalks. The city will also spend $20.5 million over the next two years to reduce the backlog of work to install traffic signals.

The mayor told council the budget also provides:

$4.2 million increase for social housing

$550,000 operating budget increase for Ottawa Community Housing Safety Services

$4.4 million increase for shelter operations and diversion

$150,000 funding for anti-hate initiatives

$30 million allocated to more than 100 non-profit agencies address poverty and social services

Funding for affordable housing initiatives to support the $176 million from the Housing Accelerator Fund

$279,000 base operating increase in parks maintenance

$350,000 capital project for minor park repairs

$400,000 to upgrade park amenities

$1.45 million to support facility maintenance for transitional housing

$375 million for climate action and environmental resilience

$2.3 million to support reducing landfill use

$887,000 for tree replacement and maintenance to expand the urban tree canopy

Councillors will have a $12,500 increase for traffic calming measures, bringing the annual budget to $85,000. The city will spend $1.5 million for city-wide permanent traffic calming measures.

Capital spending in 2025 includes $10.9 million for the Greenbank Road widening and re-alignment from Chapman Mills to Barnsdale, $10.4 million for the Carp Road widening and $6 million for detailed design work for Mer Bleue widening and Renaud Road realignment along the Brian Coburn extension.

Some community groups have urged the city to consider other revenue raising tools, including raising property taxes and parking fees. The groups are seeking expanded funding for public transit and affordable housing.

Other Canadian cities have faced significant tax hikes in 2024, including Toronto: 9.5 per cent, Vancouver: 7.5 per cent, Edmonton: 8.9 per cent and Calgary: 7.8 per cent.

The mayor says $54 million in savings have been found in the 2025 budget, and a hiring pause and a discretionary spending freeze remain in place.

"We've made tough decisions about how we spend money at the city," Sutcliffe said. "We've found $208 million in savings and efficiencies since the start of this term of council, that's less than two years ago."

The mayor says $208 million in savings is the equivalent of a 10.5 per cent tax increase, and those savings have been invested into the city's priorities.

Councillors will discuss and debate the draft budget on Wednesday and during committee meetings over the next three weeks before its final approval on Dec. 11.

Ottawa Police Service budget

The Ottawa Police Service plans to hire 22 new officers and continue to focusing on the new district policing model with increased staffing for neighbourhood resource teams, traffic and community policing as part of its 2025 budget.

With the help of funding from the federal and Ontario governments, the service will also create a new Parliamentary District and an Alternative Mental Health Support Project. There are also plans to launch a new Mounted Unit to support demonstrations and patrol the ByWard Market in the 2025 budget.

The Ottawa Police Services Board tabled the $447.5 million gross operating budget for 2025 on Wednesday, with a $16.3 million increase in funding. If approved, the average urban property taxpayer will pay an extra $20 for policing services next year.

"This Draft Budget is designed to meet Ottawa's key public safety needs and will assist us in serving the residents and businesses of our community better," Chief Eric Stubbs said in a statement. "It is designed to address gaps in our service and focuses on building public trust while advancing the strategic priorities set by the Ottawa Police Services Board."

The budget calls for Ottawa police to hire 50 new employees in 2025, including 28 civilian positions and 22 sworn-officer positions. The service is looking to hire 145 new sworn members in 2024, 2025 and 2026 to expand the ranks and account for attrition.

The 2025 budget includes finding $9 million in efficiencies.

Stubbs and staff warn a risk to the budget is upcoming contract talks in 2025 with the Ottawa Police association and the Senior Officers Association.