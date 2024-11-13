OC Transpo scrapping youth discount fares, increasing seniors passes 120% in 2025 budget

OC Transpo is ending the free ride for 11 and 12-year-olds and will be charging youth and seniors more to board the bus and the O-Train in 2025, as part of a five-per-cent hike in the 2025 City of Ottawa budget.

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe says the city is using "a lot of duct tape" to fill a $120 million hole in the OC Transpo budget, including a reduction in discounted fares for seniors and youth.

A five-per-cent hike would increase the cost of a single-adult fare to $4 for Presto/card users and $4.05 to cash, while an adult monthly bus fare will increase $6.25 to $135.

The Transit Services draft budget shows the city is scrapping the 'Youth' (ages 13-19) monthly pass, and scaling back the discount for seniors aged 65 and older. The city will also eliminate the free transit service for 11 and 12-year-olds in 2025.

The cost of a senior monthly pass will increase from $49 to $108, with staff saying the fare is a 20 per cent discount from the regular adult rate.

With the elimination of the 'Youth' monthly pass, the cost for a monthly pass will increase from $99.25 for the youth pass in 2024 to $135 for a monthly pass for students and youth 11 to 18-years-old.

"We will continue to have discounted fares for seniors and youth but the discounts won’t be as large as they were in the past," Sutcliffe told reporters.

"And they will now be more in line with what’s offered in other cities. We were actually giving bigger discounts than many other places."

Comparison chart of transit fares across the country. The 2025 OC Transpo budget proposes increasing the cost of a single adult ride by 5 per cent. If approved, a single-ride adult fare paid by card would increase $0.20 to $4.

Under the proposed budget, children and youth under the age of 10 will continue to be able to board the bus for free.

Single rides for pre-teens will cost $2, instead of free.

OC Transpo is projecting ridership to return to 80 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in 2025.

Here is a look at the proposed new rates:

Monthly passes

Adult monthly pass and monthly maximum for fares paid by credit/debit card: $135 (up from $128.75 in 2024). Fares will also be for youth ages 11 to 18.

Senior (65+) monthly pass: $108 (up from $49 in 2024)

1-day pass: $12 (up from $11.75 in 2024)

3-day pass: $30 (up from $28.50 in 2024)

5-day pass: $47.75 (up from $45.75 in 2024)

U-Pass (per semester): $240.52 (Up from $229.07 in 2024)

Single-ride fares

Adult single-ride fare (paid by card): $4 (up from $3.80 in 2024)

Adult single-ride fare (paid by cash): $4.05 (up from $3.85 in 2024)

Senior (65+) single-ride fare (paid by e-purse): $3.20 (up from $2.90 in 2024)

Pre-teen 11-12 single-ride fare (paid by e-purse): $2 (free in 2024)

The fares for the Community monthly pass, the Access monthly pass and EquiPass remain unchanged in 2025.

Fourth highest transit fares in Canada

OC Transpo will continue to have the fourth highest transit fares for a monthly pass in Canada following the five-per cent hike in 2025.

The $135 cost of a monthly fare in Ottawa follows fares in Toronto, Brampton and Mississauga. Gatineau's STO will increase fares $3 to $113 in 2025.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the cost of transit fares across Canada:

Monthly pass

Toronto Transit Commission: $156

Brampton Transit: $141.25

Mississauga MiWay: $141

OC Transpo: $135 (2025)

Hamilton Transit: $123.20

Calgary Transit: $115

Gatineau STO: $110 ($113 in 2025)

Winnipeg Transit: $111.65

Metro Vancouver: $107.30 (1-Zone)

Edmonton Transit: $100

STM Montreal: $100

RTC Quebec City: $97.25

Grand River Transit (Kitchener-Waterloo): $96

Halifax Transit: $90

Regina Transit: $88 (31-day pass)

Kingston Transit: $80

Cash fares