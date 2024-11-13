Man charged for alleged sexual assaults on OC Transpo buses

An Ottawa man has been charged with “multiple” sexual assaults that allegedly took place on OC Transpo buses.

Ottawa police charged Murray Wall, 65, of Ottawa with two counts of sexual assault.

Police say Murray approached multiple women on different bus routes between Sept. 1 and Oct. 22.

The assaults often took place when there was only standing room available on the bus, police say.

"He would get close to the victim and rub his genitals on them or touch them inappropriately," according to police.

Murray is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Investigators believe there may be other incidents are seeking further victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222 extension 3566.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stopper toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at crimestoppers.ca.