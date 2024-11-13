OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Man charged for alleged sexual assaults on OC Transpo buses

    A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Share

    An Ottawa man has been charged with “multiple” sexual assaults that allegedly took place on OC Transpo buses.

    Ottawa police charged Murray Wall, 65, of Ottawa with two counts of sexual assault.

    Police say Murray approached multiple women on different bus routes between Sept. 1 and Oct. 22.

    The assaults often took place when there was only standing room available on the bus, police say.

    "He would get close to the victim and rub his genitals on them or touch them inappropriately," according to police.

    Murray is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

    Investigators believe there may be other incidents are seeking further victims.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222 extension 3566.

    Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stopper toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at crimestoppers.ca.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News