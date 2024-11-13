Ottawa pet owners charged with animal cruelty for dog abuse

The Ottawa Police Service have arrested two people on animal cruelty charges after their dog was discovered with severe injuries.

Police received a call for a dog in distress in the 400 block of Maclaren Street on Nov. 8.

Officers arrived at the home and found a dog with singed fur all over its face and body. Police deemed the animal to be in "critical distress."

Police and Ottawa Bylaw Services seized the dog to prevent further injury.

The dog was examined and cared for by the Ottawa Humane Society and is expected to make a full recovery, police say.

The dog's owners, a 24-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man, both of Ottawa, have each been charged with one count of willfully permitting unnecessary pain or suffering to an animal and one count of injure a dog, bird or animal.

The woman was additionally charged with one count of breaching probation.

Both were held on those charges and outstanding warrants.

Ontario Animal Welfare Services is working with Ottawa police in conducting a parallel investigation.

If you believe an animal is in distress or being abused, call 1-833-9-ANIMAL (1-833-926-4625).

If you believe the animal is in critical distress, call police at 911.