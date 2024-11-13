Nearly 15,000 students attend Ottawa 67's school game at Canadian Tire Centre

Excitement, joy, and noise filled the Canadian Tire Centre as students from across eastern Ontario attended a special Ottawa 67’s game.

The Ontario Hockey League club hosted students from across the Ottawa area to take part in the annual School Day Game on Wednesday morning. The Kingston Frontenacs beat the 67's 3-2.

It’s an annual tradition for the team to host school children, many attending their first ever hockey game or visiting the CTC.

Nearly 15,000 students from 63 schools, comprising mostly of grades 6 to 8 attended.

“It's a fun day out,” said 67’s president Adrian Sciarra. “For the kids, obviously, they love it. For us, we get to expose the game to more fans. So, it's just a really fun day. I think it's a fun day for the kids and the team.”

An arena filled with so many young fans gets the team into the spirit also,

“It's loud. I mean, it's good energy. I mean, we like it a lot,” said 67’s player Brady Stonehouse. “It was nice to see all the kids come out and watch us.”

For Grade 7 student Morgan, the best part of attending her first hockey game is “being with my friends.”

“Such a good day for them. They get to get out of the class and just enjoy the community a little bit,” said Corey Griecken, St. Michael’s Grades 7/8 teacher.

“It’s really fun, I’m here with my best friend,” said grade 7 student Max.

Grade 7 student Gillian painted “67's” on her face, “It's really funny. Fun just to cheer them on.”

Some students even had a chance to meet the 67’s mascot Riley Racoon.

The 67’s will return to the Arena at TD place on Friday at 7 p.m. to take on the Oshawa Generals.