    • Driver injured after pickup catches fire on Hwy. 401

    A pickup truck on fire after hitting a tree on Highway 401 near Kingston, Ont. (Ontario Provincial Police) A pickup truck on fire after hitting a tree on Highway 401 near Kingston, Ont. (Ontario Provincial Police)
    The driver of a pickup truck was taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash east of Kingston on Wednesday morning.

    Ontario Provincial Police were called to the westbound lanes of Highway 401 east of the 1000 Islands Parkway at approximately 10:30 a.m.

    Police say the driver was travelling eastbound when they lost control of the vehicle, crossed the median into the westbound lanes and struck a tree before catching fire.

    The roadway was closed in both directions for about two hours as firefighters put out the fire.

    The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police say.

    All lanes of the highway were reopened by 1 p.m.

