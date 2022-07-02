Two men charged with assault Friday in ByWard Market
Two men charged with assault Friday in ByWard Market
Ottawa police say two men are facing assault charges following an attack in Ottawa’s ByWard Market Friday night.
Officers were called to the area of George and Cumberland streets at around 11:30 p.m. on reports of an assault. Two men were taken into custody. Police said the victim’s injuries were considered non-life threatening.
On Saturday, police said two Ottawa men, one 38 and one 42, were charged. Police did not name them.
In an email to CTV News Ottawa, police said the incident is not linked to any Canada Day events.
The 38-year-old man is facing charges of assault, assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon and breach of probation. The 42-year-old man is charged with assault, assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon and breach of probation.
Both men were scheduled to appear in court Saturday.
Thousands of tourists and residents flocked to downtown Ottawa on Friday for the first official in-person Canada Day gathering since 2019. There were some protests during the day against COVID-19 public health protections and against the federal government. Police did not have a tally of arrests for Canada Day as of Saturday morning, but Ottawa Bylaw said that, since Wednesday, more than 300 parking tickets were handed out in the downtown vehicle control zone and 91 vehicles had been towed.
