Celebrations, protests take place on Canada Day in Ottawa
Thousands of people wearing red and white and waiving Canadian flags packed downtown Ottawa to celebrate Canada's 155th birthday, while groups of protesters popped up around Parliament Hill to protest COVID-19 vaccines and restrictions and the federal government.
It's the first in-person Canada Day in Ottawa in three years, after COVID-19 restrictions forced the cancellation of events in 2020 and 2021.
"We have missed two years already," said Rebecca Lau, while standing in front of Parliament Hill. "We used to come here every year to celebrate for Canada Day, but the last two years because of the pandemic we had to stay home."
The main events include a daytime ceremony and evening show at LeBreton Flats, activities for families and fireworks at 10 p.m. The Canadian Forces Snowbirds were forced to cancel the annual fly-by over Ottawa on Canada Day following a recent technical issue.
Karen MacDonald is spending her first Canada Day in Ottawa.
"It's totally thrilling to me to be here in person," the Ladner, B.C. native said. "So many different people in the city are all wearing red and white, with flags. It makes my tummy hurt with pride."
Two kilometres away from LeBreton Flats, Parliament Hill and the streets around the parliamentary buildings were packed with people marking Canada Day. Visitors to the Canada Day events at LeBreton Flats and on Parliament Hill must pass through airport-style metal detectors and have their bags searched before entering.
"It is fabulous to see everybody here celebrating and enjoying Canada Day. It's nice to see all the patriotism going on; the good kind, the positive kind," said Todd Salter, visiting Ottawa from Erin, Ont. "There's protesters here; but they seem calm right now which is a nice change. It feels a little bit normal and really nice to be back."
Canada Day festivities come months after "Freedom Convoy" protesters occupied streets around Parliament Hill protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates. A protest march against the mandates and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government is scheduled for later this afternoon.
The Freedom Fights Canada website says a "March to Freedom" will be held at 3:30 p.m., followed by speeches, live music and DJs on Parliament Hill from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Just before 1 p.m., dozens of people gathered on Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill and chanted "Free Pat King." Pat King was one of the organizers of the "Freedom Convoy", and remains in jail on charges connected to his involvement in the three-week protest.
CTV News' Mackenzie Gray reported say some protesters tried to set up a table in front of Parliament Hill, but Bylaw Services officers moved in to order them to remove the table.
A "Family Day Picnic" hosted by the group Police on Guard for Thee at a nearby park was cancelled, with organizers citing "a recent incident in Ottawa." However, there were no further details provided.
A small crowd gathered at Strathcona Park despite the picnic being cancelled, and People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier planned to deliver a speech to supporters in the area. Several vehicles with Canadian Flags were parked in the parking lot, while police patrolled the area.
There is a visible police presence patrolling the parliamentary precinct and the roads around downtown Ottawa, with a motor vehicle control zone set up to prevent vehicles from stopping or engaging in protests.
Any vehicles stopping or parking in the control zone will be ticketed and towed, while police say any vehicles participating in protests will be prohibited from entering the area.
As of Friday morning, Ottawa Bylaw Services officers issued 275 parking tickets and towed 72 vehicles from the vehicle control zone. Bylaw officials have also increased fines for the unusual noise, shouting, urination or defecation on roads and sidewalks, blocking a highway and idling. Fines are now $1,000.
Despite their presence, Ottawa police says it is safe for families to come downtown for Canada Day events.
"Come, don't be worried. This is a festival. This is to celebrate Canada, that's why we've gone to the extent we have to put the plans in place and the resources around it," interim Chief Steve Bell told The Evan Solomon Show on Thursday. "It's going to be a safe environment, that's why we're here to ensure that."
Four people were arrested following an incident at the National War Memorial Thursday, shortly after Canadian Forces veteran James Topp completed his cross-country march to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
"We are reviewing video and investigating the incident at the National War Memorial this evening," police said on Twitter Thursday evening. "The initial investigation finds that an interaction with officers became confrontational and 1 officer was choked. Other officers immediately responded, 4 people were arrested."
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling on Canadians to recommit to the country's values on Canada Day, including respect, hope and kindness.
In his official Canada Day message, the prime minister said July 1 is an opportunity to commit to the values that the Maple Leaf represents.
"It's also a promise — a promise of opportunity, a promise of safety for those fleeing violence and war, and a promise of a better life," he said.
With files from The Canadian Press and CTV News Ottawa's Natalie van Rooy
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
