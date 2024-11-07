6 people arrested during police operation at Guertin arena in Gatineau, Que.

Police launched an operation to move trailers and evict residents from the parking lot outside the Robert Guertin Centre in Gatineau, Que. Thursday morning, where a homeless encampment has been located for months.

Six people were arrested after officers with Gatineau police and the Sûreté du Québec launched the operation in the area of the arena at 6:30 a.m.

In a media release Thursday morning, police said officers executed five search warrants for narcotics in trailers, focusing on five of the 13 trailers still on the site.

Police say following a request by the City of Gatineau, a formal eviction notice was issued by an officer at the scene to inform the occupants of the trailers who refused to leave "they were illegally occupying municipal property."

"No occupant cooperated," police said.

"Following the refusal to cooperate and leave of their own accord, the police began securing the trailers and arresting the people illegally occupying the land."

All eight trailers were secured by officers.

A trailer is towed from the parking lot of the Robert Guertin Centre in Gatineau, Que. on Thursday. Police moved in Thursday morning to breakup a homeless encampment in the area. (Katie Griffin//CTV News Ottawa)

Two people arrested at the scene will face various charges, including breach of conditions, threats and assault on a police officer, according to police. A third person was arrested on an unverified warrant.

"With the perimeter secured, searches began in the first five trailers targeted by search warrants," police said, adding three people were arrested for possession of narcotics.

At 11 a.m., crews were on the scene moving trailers from the parking lot.

Police say the 13 trailers must be moved due to the demolition work at the Robert Guertin Centre.

This is a developing story