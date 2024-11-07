OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Chesterville, Ont. man wins Lotto Max prize with ticket he initially didn't want, OLG says

    Robert Paquette of Chesterville, Ont. won $405,000 in the Aug. 9 Lotto Max draw. (OLG/release) Robert Paquette of Chesterville, Ont. won $405,000 in the Aug. 9 Lotto Max draw. (OLG/release)
    

    A Chesterville, Ont. man is $405,000 richer after deciding to keep a Lotto Max ticket he initially didn't want it.

    Robert Paquette won the second prize in the Aug. 9 Lotto Max draw.

    Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. (OLG) says Robert stopped at the MacEwen on Main Street North in Chesterville the night before the Lotto Max draw to buy his ticket.

    "The clerk printed him a ticket, but it was not the one he wanted," OLG said. "Robert’s decision to keep this ticket would lead him to his first big win!"

    Paquette has been a regular lottery player with OLG for decades. He says winning the prize has been "quite the journey."

    "I’ve experienced shock, disbelief, excitement, and joy! The best part is being able to share this win with my children in a meaningful way," Paquette said. "My heart feels full, and I’m so grateful for the opportunities this win will bring to me and my family."

    He plans to share his winnings with his wife and children, invest for his grandkids and enjoy some bucket list trips.

