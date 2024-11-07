Ottawa Public Library's rural branches to have extended service hours starting March 2025

Ottawa Public Library (OPL) will extend its service hours in 10 rural branches in an effort to improve its service starting in March.

A total of 39 hours will be added across eight of the 10 rural branches, including Greely, Richmond, Metcalfe Village, North Gower, Osgoode, Constance Bay, Munster and Vernon, the library said in a news release Thursday.

"The increased rural service hours represent a step forward in meeting the needs of clients in rural communities. A move to more consistent and standardized opening hours across OPL's rural branches ensures more clients can benefit from library services," said Sonia Bebbington, chief librarian and chief executive officer.

OPL notes that the changes take into consideration rural residents' feedback, adding that the goal was to make sure residents in rural areas have access to library services six days per week, Monday to Friday. It also aims to make sure branches with similar size have similar opening hours and services from morning until evening.

OPL staff were asked earlier this year to review rural branch services and hours, as part of the 2024 Corporate Workplan to standardize operations across all branches.

Branch hour operations will be announced early in 2025. More information is available online.