Nearly 100 vehicles towed from downtown vehicle control zone since Wednesday: Bylaw

Nearly 100 vehicles towed from downtown vehicle control zone since Wednesday: Bylaw

Ottawa police cruisers and tow trucks along Laurier Avenue. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa) Ottawa police cruisers and tow trucks along Laurier Avenue. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Celebrations, protests take place on Canada Day in Ottawa

Thousands of people wearing red and white and waiving Canadian flags packed downtown Ottawa to celebrate Canada's 155th birthday on Friday, while groups of protesters popped up around Parliament Hill to protest COVID-19 vaccines and federal restrictions.

With hospitalizations up, France weighs return to masks

Tourism is booming again in France -- and so is COVID-19. French officials have 'invited' or 'recommended' people to go back to using face masks but stopped short of renewing restrictions that would scare visitors away or revive antigovernment protests.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina