Nearly 100 vehicles towed from downtown vehicle control zone since Wednesday: Bylaw

Ottawa Bylaw says its officers have handed out more than 300 parking tickets and towed almost 100 vehicles from the vehicle control zone in downtown Ottawa since it came into effect Wednesday.

Ottawa police say residents and visitors will continue to see an enhanced police presence in downtown Ottawa today, as the cleanup begins from Canada's 155th birthday party.

Tens of thousands of people packed the parliamentary precinct, LeBreton Flats, the ByWard Market and other areas of Ottawa on Canada Day, while anti-government protesters held a march through the Centretown neighbourhood.

"Given what we know and what we are faced with, we have taken an enhanced and extended posture that starts well before the 1st of July and extends well past to ensure we properly protect our city," interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell said earlier this week.

Officers from Ottawa police, the OPP, RCMP and other municipal police forces will be stationed across the downtown area to monitor for any protests and to keep residents and visitors safe.

A motor vehicle control zone remains in effect this weekend in an area stretching from Sussex Drive/Colonel By Drive in the east to Booth Street in the west and Wellington Street in the north to Laurier Avenue in the south, along with the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway between Wellington Street and Parkdale Avenue.

A look at the Motor Vehicle Control Zone in downtown Ottawa for Canada Day. (City of Ottawa/release)

The roads are not closed, but any motor vehicles taking part in any demonstration, event, protest or rally will not be permitted.

There is no on-street parking or stopping on the roads in the control zone, and any motorists failing to follow the rules may be ticketed and towed.

Between 8 a.m. on Wednesday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Ottawa Bylaw said 327 parking tickets had been issued and 91 vehicles had been towed. Ottawa Bylaw also issued three tickets for unauthorized fireworks on Canada Day.

Enforcement action since 8 AM June 29 in regard to downtown Canada Day events and demonstrations

▶️327 parking tickets

▶️91 vehicles towed

▶️ 6 tickets encumbering highway

▶️ 1 ticket pile material on highway

▶️ 3 tickets unlicensed mobile refreshment vehicles

1/2 #OttCity pic.twitter.com/l7jYXasLa3 — Ottawa By-law (@OttawaBylaw) July 2, 2022

"We have developed options for multiple scenarios," Bell said about policing the capital over Canada Day.

PARAMEDIC CALLS 'WELL BELOW NORMAL'

Ottawa paramedics say they responded to a lower than normal number of calls on Canada Day compared to typical in-person celebrations.

A spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa that paramedics responded to 31 calls across all Canada Day sites on Friday, but only transported five people to hospital. None of the issues was considered serious.