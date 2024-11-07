A look at the new Ottawa Charge jerseys

The Professional Women's Hockey League unveiled the new jerseys for the Ottawa Charge on Thursday, ahead of the start of the second season for the league.

The Charge have a red, grey and yellow colour scheme, with a spinning 'O' logo with spikes designed to convey a sense of energy and movement.

The red Charge jersey features a white 'O' logo with red and yellow trim, grey across the shoulders and black, grey and yellow stripes at the bottom of the jersey and on the arms.

Ottawa Charge goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer wears the new Ottawa Charge jersey for the upcoming season. (PWHL/Ottawa)

The white Charge jersey has the 'O' logo in red and white with yellow, and red across the shoulders. There are also red, grey and yellow stripes are at the bottom of the jersey and on the sleeves.

"I think what I love most is the momentum in our logo," Captain Brianne Jenner said in a video posted by the PWHL. "I think like these flares coming off gets a small detail that sends a really powerful message."

Ashton Bell said, "Seeing them and seeing it all come to life is pretty cool and knowing that our fans can now rep this as well, I think the building will be like no other."

In September, the PWHL announced the names for the six teams. The PWHL says 'Charge' pays tribute to Ottawa – from the city's motto 'Advance' ('En Avant'), with the logo featuring a monogram 'O.'

The team has said the monogram 'O' reflects a spinning object, "charged with electricity, intensity and the power the fans bring to every game."

The Ottawa Charge open the PWHL season on Nov. 30 against Montreal. The home opener is Dec. 3 against the Toronto Sceptres at TD Place.