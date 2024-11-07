OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Suspect in March Road robbery, witness sought by Ottawa police

    The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect and a possible witness to a robbery that happened last month on March Road.

    Police say they received a call on Oct. 23, at around 9 p.m. alleging a man had entered a store located in the 800 block of March Road, brandished a knife, and asked the only employee inside for free items. The suspect then ran away, "possibly," on a black bike or a dirt bike when the employee gave him what he wanted, according to police.

    No injuries were reported.

    Police note that a woman had entered the store just before the incident happened. Officers are looking to speak with her, as she might have seen what happened or has information about the suspect.

    The suspect is described as light skinned man with a slim build. He was seen wearing a black Under Armour sweater, black cargo pants and black and white Under Armour shoes, at the time the incident happened. He was also seen carrying a red Goodlife duffel bag.

    Anyone with information about the suspect or the witness is asked to call police at 613-236-1222, extension 5116, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

