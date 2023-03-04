TikTok bans, a trespassing ticket for skating, and Nordstrom leaving Canada: Top 5 stories in Ottawa this week
A man drives off the 417, charges are laid in a major explosion and the federal government kicks out TikTok.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.
Federal government bans TikTok on employee devices
TikTok, the popular video-sharing app, is now banned on federal government-issued devices because of concerns over the app's ties to the Chinese government.
President of the Treasury Board Mona Fortier, whose department oversees the public service, said Monday that the app would be banned effective Feb. 28.
In a statement, she said the decision to remove and block TikTok from government devices is being taken "as a precaution" and lines up with the approaches of international partners.
TikTok's parent company ByteDance is based in Beijing and security officials in Canada and around the world have expressed concerns about how much access the ruling Communist Party of China has to its data. TikTok officials have insisted the app is not in any way controlled by the Chinese government.
Several provinces have also followed suit, though Ontario says it is still looking into the matter. The city of Ottawa is also considering banning the app.
The TikTok logo is seen on a cellphone on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
Ottawa teen given trespassing ticket for skating on local pond
An Ottawa teenager was given a $125 ticket for skating on a local pond in his neighbourhood.
Eric Ledian was skating on Beaver Pond in Kanata Lakes when a bylaw officer told him to leave and gave him a ticket for trespassing.
The city says the pond is unsafe. Ottawa Bylaw says it is a stormwater pond and the ice is unsafe because of the water moving beneath it. But Duro Oravsky, one of the volunteers who looks after the ice, said the ice is cleared and flooded regularly. Last weekend it was 24 inches thick, he said.
Area councillor Cathy Curry said she'd ask if other options for the ice surface can be explored.
Eric Ledain and his dad Timon on the Beaver Pond in Kanata Lakes. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa)
Man charged with criminal negligence, arson in Ottawa explosion
A 35-year-old Ottawa man is facing a dozen charges in relation to an explosion in Orléans that injured 12 people last month.
Kody Troy Crosby has been charged with four counts each of criminal neglience causing bodily harm and arson causing bodily harm, Ottawa police said Thursday.
Crosby is also charged with arson with disregard for human life and arson causing property damage. He is also charged with two counts of breaking and entering.
The explosion on Feb. 13 destroyed four homes that were under construction and damaged many more in a wide radius, displacing nearly 30 families. Two people were rescued from the rubble with serious injuries and several others were hospitalized, including children.
The accused has faced other breaking and entering charges in the past.
Damage is seen following an early morning gas leak explosion in the Orleans area of Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Officials say 12 people were injured in a gas explosion that rocked an east Ottawa suburb on Monday morning, including two children and two people who were pulled out of the rubble. (Spencer Colby/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Man drives car off Highway 417, falling onto Carling Avenue
A 23-year-old Ottawa man is facing impaired driving charges after his vehicle drove off Highway 417 in Ottawa's west end and landed on Carling Avenue last Saturday.
Witnesses observed the vehicle "being driven erratically" in the westbound lanes near Carling Avenue, Ontario Provincial Police said Sunday morning.
Police tell CTV News Ottawa witnesses reported the vehicle struck the concrete centre median, crossed all four lanes of traffic and went over the right barrier onto Carling Avenue.
Photos from the scene showed the vehicle on its side against a fence next to Carling Avenue. Firefighters used specialized tools to cut the roof off the vehicle to extricate the occupant.
Ottawa fire says the driver of a vehicle drove off Highway 417 and landed on Carling Avenue in Ottawa's west end on Saturday evening. (Submitted/Ottawa Fire Service)
Nordstrom closing stores in Ottawa as it winds down Canadian operations
The Nordstrom store in the Rideau Centre and the Nordstrom Rack at Ottawa Train Yards will close by the end of June, as the retail store shuts down operations in Canada.
Nordstrom announced on Thursday it is winding down its Canadian operations and closing all of its stores in Canada. The fashion retailer said it does not "see a realistic path to profitability for the Canadian business".
The company said all of its 2,500 staff members in Canada would lose their jobs. Nordstrom says the e-commerce platform will cease operations on March 2, while the in-store wind-down is anticipated to be completed by late June with the help of a third-party liquidator.
Nordstrom Canada gift cards will continue to be honoured to the end of the liquidation period. Returns and exchanges will be permitted until March 17 at which point all sales and returns will be considered final.
The Nordstrom store in Ottawa's Rideau Centre. Nordstrom announced Thursday all of its Canadian stores will close by the end of June. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Southern Ontario digs out of snowstorm, snowfall warnings still in effect for parts of Eastern Canada
After a major snowstorm blanketed most of Southern Ontario, snowfall warnings are still in effect for parts of Eastern Canada that has some provinces seeing up to 30 cm of snow.
Woman missing more than 30 years and thought to be dead found living in Puerto Rico nursing home
A Pennsylvania woman who disappeared more than 30 years ago and was believed to be dead by her family was recently found living in a nursing home in Puerto Rico, her family and police said at a news conference Thursday.
Bus with 40 children crashes in French Alps; 21 injured
A bus carrying 40 elementary school students home from a trip to the French Alps plunged down a wooded slope into a creek Saturday, leaving the driver and his partner hospitalized with serious injuries, authorities said.
'I had to get over here and help': 3 incredible acts of compassion by Canadians in Ukraine
A trio of remarkable Canadians, each arriving from a different province, travelled to Ukraine shortly after Russia’s invasion. CTVNews.ca takes a look at their incredible acts of humanity that can be found rising above the devastation.
Rosenberg says foreign interference inquiry should be 'on the table': Read the full interview
Morris Rosenberg — a former public servant who authored the report released this week on attempts to interfere in the 2021 federal election — says the option of a public inquiry should be 'on the table.'
W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam. Watch 'The Cocaine Buttons' Saturday at 7 pm on CTV's W5.
How Alex Murdaugh's son helped solve his own murder and convict his father
Alex Murdaugh denied he was anywhere near where his wife, Maggie, and 22-year-old son, Paul, were brutally killed. But it was one of his victims -- his son -- who would provide key proof after his death that legal experts ultimately led to his father's conviction.
Why some Canadian teachers and professors are inviting ChatGPT into the classroom
Some teachers and professors across Canada are inviting ChatGPT into the classroom, amid debate about ethics, plagiarism and other potential pitfalls.
Unusual weather phenomenon observed during Ontario snowstorm explained
As a major snowstorm brought heavy snow to southern Ontario Friday evening, residents were met with another, surprising, weather phenomenon.
Atlantic
-
N.B. youth advocate’s recommendations draw criticism
Child, Youth and Seniors’ advocate Kelly Lamrock issued recommendations this week on how to uphold the rights of children with special needs in New Brunswick classrooms.
-
Two men charged with firearm offences after emergency alert issued in parts of Nova Scotia
Two men have been charged with firearm offences following an incident involving a vehicle shot Friday morning on Highway 2 in Central Onslow, N.S.
-
Cole Harbour man at centre of emergency alert dies after injuring himself with knife: RCMP
A man who was the subject on an emergency alert in Cole Harbour, N.S., Thursday night has died, according to police.
Toronto
-
Toronto declares 'major snowstorm condition' as Ontario digs out after storm
The City of Toronto has declared a “major snowstorm condition” prohibiting parking on designated routes as much of southern Ontario digs out after up to 30 centimetres worth of snow fell in under 16 hours.
-
One person dead after crash on Hwy. 401 in Scarborough
One person is dead following a four-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Scarborough.
-
Family of Ontario teen killed in crash demands justice after case thrown out over missing signature
The charge against a Toronto driver charged in 18-year-old Milo Yekmalian's death was thrown out over a clerical error.
Montreal
-
Warped ceilings, cracking noises? Don't forget to clear snow from your roof, experts warn
The heavy snowfall this season, combined with this week's snow, may have added weight to many roofs in Quebec. To avoid accidents with unfortunate and even tragic consequences, Quebec's building regulator (RBQ) has some advice. Unusual cracking noises, warped ceilings, cracks appearing on certain walls, interior doors that jam or rub: if these signs appear, there's a good chance that the residence's roof is overloaded due to the weight of snow.
-
Paul St. Pierre Plamondon says he encountered his most hostile audience 'by far' in England
Parti Québécois (PQ) leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says he met "by far" his most hostile audience in England during his European tour, which officially ends Saturday. In front of a British audience, he spoke about the end of the compulsory oath to King George III for the elected members Quebec's national assembly.
-
Funeral of former Quebec minister Nadine Girault held in Laval
A final tribute was paid on Saturday to former Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) minister Nadine Girault, who died of lung cancer last month at age 63.
Northern Ontario
-
'There are no words': Dementia patient suffers third-degree burns at northern Ont. long-term care home
A northern Ontario woman is speaking out about staffing shortages at provincial long-term care homes after her husband suffered third-degree burns while under care at a Sudbury facility.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam. Watch 'The Cocaine Buttons' Saturday at 7 pm on CTV's W5.
-
Family of Ontario teen killed in crash demands justice after case thrown out over missing signature
The charge against a Toronto driver charged in 18-year-old Milo Yekmalian's death was thrown out over a clerical error.
London
-
February home sales in London, St. Thomas lowest since 1995
A big drop for home sales in the London and St. Thomas region last month.
-
Hundreds brave the cold waters at Port Stanley to raise funds to support children with cancer
Many people braved the cold Saturday morning by jumping into the water at Port Stanley’s Little Beach to support Childcan.
-
City of London outfits rink for crokicurl, Tim Horton’s Brier kicks-off at Budweiser Gardens
The City of London has transformed the Rotary Rink Covent Garden Market into a crokicurl rink to celebrate the Tim Hortons Brier.
Winnipeg
-
Main Street building 'complete loss' after Saturday morning fire
Fire officials say a Main Street building is expected to be a complete loss after a large blaze shut down traffic and evacuated a nearby high-rise Saturday morning.
-
'I'd never seen one in the wild before': an up close encounter with a Lynx in Grand Beach
A Winnipeg man can now cross spotting a Lynx in the wild off his bucket list after a close encounter with the notoriously reclusive feline in Grand Beach, Man. last month.
-
Oilers' offence takes off, grounds Jets 6-3
EDMONTON -- When you have teammates like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, it is pretty easy to be overshadowed, but Ryan Nugent-Hopkins continues to step into the spotlight in a career year.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener extends snow event until Sunday
The City of Kitchener is extending its snow event that was declared Friday until Sunday night.
-
'It just came like a rocket': Granddaughter springs into action after large rock smashes through windshield
A softball-sized rock smashed through the windshield of a Minto councillor’s pickup truck, sending him to hospital with severe facial injuries but he says it could have been much worse if his granddaughter didn’t spring into action.
-
Winter storm warning lifted for Waterloo-Wellington
Waterloo region residents were digging themselves out for the second time this week as a late winter snowstorm brought heavy snow, strong winds, and even thunder and lightning from Friday evening into Saturday morning.
Calgary
-
2 people, 2 dogs dead in apparent carbon monoxide incident
Two people and two dogs died Friday night in an apparent carbon monoxide incident.
-
Southern Alberta scouts groups learn critical emergency skills at winter training camp
More than 150 scouts from across southern Alberta gathered this weekend to attend a winter training camp aimed at teaching emergency and survival skills to youth.
-
After 4 months of treatment, CTV anchor Jocelyn Laidlaw spreads the message about colorectal cancer awareness
When CTV News anchor Jocelyn Laidlaw got her cancer diagnosis, her first impulse was to keep it a secret.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon fire crews battle house blaze
Saskatoon fire crews responded to a house fire on Carleton Drive Saturday.
-
Fire leads to evacuation of residential complex in Saskatoon
Saskatoon’s Fire Department (SFD) responded to a multi-residential complex fire in the 200 block of Avenue D South.
-
Saskatoon couple opens home and hearts to nieces and nephews after tragedy
When Krinda Caron heard of an unimaginable tragedy striking her family, she and her fiancé didn’t hesitate to step up and open their hearts and home.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton activates extreme weather response
The City of Edmonton activated its cold weather response Saturday in order to help keep vulnerable Edmontonians safe.
-
Oilers, Jets take one-sided matchup to Winnipeg
The Winnipeg Jets and Edmonton Oilers are heading in different directions now at a very important point in the season -- coming out of the NHL trade deadline.
-
'What she did was malice': Father speaks after mother of his 3 children was convicted of attempting to kill them
An Edmonton man is speaking publicly for the first time after his ex-wife was convicted last week of trying to murder their three children.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver police respond to 4 stabbings in 10 hours
The Vancouver Police Department says first responders were strained by four stabbings in a 10-hour period between Friday night and Saturday morning.
-
22-year-old man dead after Boundary Road stabbing, Vancouver police say
A 22-year-old man is dead after a stabbing near the Vancouver-Burnaby border Friday night, according to Vancouver police.
-
Surrey nurse suspended for delivering narcotics through mail slot to wrong address
A Surrey nurse has been suspended for two days and ordered to undergo remedial education after admitting to delivering narcotics through a mail slot in September 2021.
Regina
-
Fatal crash involving pedestrian under investigation: Regina police
Regina police are investigating after a fatal crash took the life of one pedestrian.
-
Hundreds of students to be moved from Harbour Landing School amid overcrowding issues
The Regina Public School Board announced that a boundary change will see approximately 200 students moved from Harbour Landing School to Ethel Milliken School.
-
Duplex fire in North Central contained: Regina fire
A house blaze in the North Central area of Regina was contained, according to the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS).