'This may be a 1st step': Canada bans TikTok from federal government devices

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada's decision to ban TikTok on government-issued mobile devices could be the start of a further crackdown on the video streaming platform.

"This may be a first step, it may be the only step we need to take, but every step of the way we’re going to be making sure that we’re keeping Canadians safe," Trudeau told reporters on Monday shortly after the government announced it would block the app on government devices.

"Obviously we take very seriously the freedom of expression, the freedom of Canadians to engage how they want online," he added. "But we also have very important principles around protection of data, protection of Canadians’ safety and security that we will always step up for."

A note to Global Affairs Canada employees earlier Monday said the government is banning TikTok from all government-issued mobile devices because the app may leave users vulnerable to cyber attacks.

"As of February 28, the TikTok app will be automatically removed and blocked from use on all government-issued mobile devices," senior department officials said in the note, obtained by CTV News.

Canada's chief information officer made the decision to ensure the security of government information systems and networks, the note said.

"A review of the mobile application's behaviour … found that TikTok's data collection methods may leave users vulnerable to cyber attacks."

The memo was signed by the department's assistant deputy minister Stéphane Levesque, chief security officer Sébastien Beaulieu and chief information officer Jean Paul Donoghue.

In a statement, a TikTok spokesperson called the government's move to ban the app "curious," saying the government did not cite any specific security concern or contact the company with questions.

"We are always available to meet with our government officials to discuss how we protect the privacy and security of Canadians, but singling out TikTok in this way does nothing to achieve that shared goal," the spokesperson said. "All it does is prevent officials from reaching the public on a platform loved by millions of Canadians."

President of the Treasury Board Mona Fortier, whose department oversees the public service, said in a statement that the decision to remove and block TikTok from government devices is being taken "as a precaution" and lines up with the approaches of international partners.

"On a mobile device, TikTok's data collection methods provide considerable access to the contents of the phone," Fortier said. "While the risks of using this application are clear, we have no evidence at this point that government information has been compromised."

Trudeau suggested on Monday that the move to block TikTok on government phones may prompt the general public to stop using the platform.

"Certainly, I suspect that as the government takes the significant step of telling all federal employees that they can no longer use TikTok on their work phones, many Canadians from businesses to private individuals will reflect on the security of their own data and perhaps make choices in consequence."

Canada's privacy commissioner announced last week that he and three provincial counterparts are launching a joint investigation into TikTok.

The probe will look at whether the video streaming service's practices comply with Canadian privacy legislation, in particular whether "valid and meaningful consent" is being obtained for the collection and use of personal information," the commissioners said in joint statement.

My statement announcing a ban on the use of TikTok on Government of Canada mobile devices. pic.twitter.com/X8Zfuyz5p4 — Mona Fortier 🇨🇦 (@MonaFortier) February 27, 2023

The U.S. banned TikTok from government-issued devices late last year. The European Commission enacted a similar ban last week.

The bans come amid increasing concern about TikTok’s parent company ByteDance, which is based in China, and its treatment of user data.

TikTok officials have insisted the app is not in any way controlled by the Chinese government.

- with files from Chris Holski, Newstalk 580 CFRA