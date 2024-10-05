Three injured, including child, in rural south Ottawa crash

Three people were taken to hospital after a crash between a pickup truck and a car in a rural part of Ottawa's south end on Saturday afternoon.

Ottawa paramedics says the crash happened at Stagecoach Road near Snake Island Road just south of Greely shortly before 3 p.m.

One adult in the pickup truck was taken to hospital in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

A woman and a child in car were also transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Their condition is said to be stable.

The child's age was not disclosed.

A melon stand on the side of the road was also damaged, a paramedics spokesperson said.

Ottawa police have closed Stagecoach Road between Cabin and Snake Island roads.

Police say the area will take time to clean up and are asking the public to avoid the area.