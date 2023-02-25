Vehicle drives off Hwy. 417 and lands on Carling Avenue in Ottawa's west end

A man suffered serious injuries when their vehicle drove off Highway 417 in Ottawa's west end and landed on Carling Avenue.

Emergency crews responded to an auto-generated call for a motor vehicle collision just after 7 p.m. Saturday, Ottawa fire said in a media release.

"Incoming reports were that a vehicle left the 417 and landed on Carling Ave," Ottawa fire said.

"Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed the vehicle had left the highway and landed on its wheels, with one occupant trapped."

Firefighters were able to remove the patient from the vehicle at approximately 7:30 p.m., and transferred them into the care of paramedics.

Photos from the scene showed the vehicle on its side against a fence next to Carling Avenue. Firefighters used specialized tools to cut the roof off the vehicle to extricate the occupant.

Paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa a man in his 20s was treated for injuries, and was listed in serious but stable condition at the hospital.

Police are investigating.

CTV News Ottawa has reached out to police for more information about the crash.