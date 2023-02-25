Vehicle drives off Hwy. 417 and lands on Carling Avenue in Ottawa's west end

Ottawa fire says the driver of a vehicle drove off Highway 417 and landed on Carling Avenue in Ottawa's west end on Saturday evening. (Submitted/Ottawa Fire Service) Ottawa fire says the driver of a vehicle drove off Highway 417 and landed on Carling Avenue in Ottawa's west end on Saturday evening. (Submitted/Ottawa Fire Service)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina