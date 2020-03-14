Things to do in Ottawa while self-distancing during COVID-19 outbreak
The NCC says cross-country skiing trails, snowshoe trails and hiking trails remain open
OTTAWA -- March Break is officially underway for thousands of kids in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.
Museums, the Ottawa Art Gallery, all sporting events, March Break camps and other activities are cancelled due to concerns about COVID-19.
Here’s a look at things you can do with the family in the Ottawa-Gatineau area over March Break.
Skating
The City of Ottawa says the Sens Rink of Dreams and the three other refrigerated surfaces will remain open "if weather permits."
The city's outdoor refrigerated surfaces are:
- The Sens Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall
- Lansdowne Park skating court at Lansdowne
- Ben Franklin Place skating court
- Jim Tubman Chevrolet Sens Rink at 2185 Arch Street
As of Monday, March 16, the changing trailers at Ottawa City and Lansdowne will be closed to avoid public gatherings in the small spaces.
Gatineau Park
Gatineau Park remains open, but the Gatineau Park Visitor Centre is closed due to concerns about COVID-19
The National Capital Commission says recreational activities such as cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, hiking and snow biking trails are open.
Maintenance on winter trails will continue, weather conditions permitting.
Parking is free in Gatineau Park, but there is a fee to access the cross-country ski, snowshoe and snow biking trails.
Skiing
You will find over 50 cross-country ski trails in Gatineau Park, varying in difficulty from easy to most difficult. There’s over 200 kilometres of trails, including 53 kilometres of back-country ski trails.
The NCC says Spring conditions will prevail on the NCC’s skiing trails.
The best skiing conditions are at the highest levels, from starting points P5, P6, P7, P9, P10 AND P12.
For an update on trail conditions, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/cross-country-skiing
Snowshoeing
Gatineau Park has 61 kilometres of snowshoeing trails, ranging in level of difficulty from easy to very difficult.
Trails are located at the Gatineau Park Visitor Centre, Mackenzie King Estate, Wolf Trail and other spots across the park.
For more information, visit: https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/snowshoeing-in-gatineau-park
Snow Biking
Gatineau Park has nine trails, and a total of 30.5 kilometres of trails, which are shared for snow biking and snowshoeing.
The trails range in level of difficulty from easy to very difficult.
- Trails in the southern sector (65, 66, 67, 68 and 78)
- Meech Creek Valley Trails (70, 21 and 72)
For more information on snow biking, visit: https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/snow-biking-in-gatineau-park
Winter Hiking:
Gatineau Park has four trails for winter hiking, with a total of about 10 kilometres.
The trails are Sugarbush Trail, Lauriault Trail, Pioneers Trail, Capital Pathway.
For more information, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/winter-hiking-and-walking-in-gatineau-park
Hiking locations in Ottawa
Mer Bleue
Mer Bleu is located on Ridge Road in Ottawa’s east-end.
The NCC says at Mer Bleue you will find interpretive boardwalks, sand ridges, cross-country ski trails and forests.
You can hike, cross-country ski and snowshoe at Mer Bleue
Free, year-round parking is available at the P20, P21, P22 and P23 parking lots
Top 3 Snowshoe spots in Ottawa:
Ottawa’s Pure Country 94 Mary Anne Ivison has three spots to check out for a snowshoeing trip before the snow melts
- Mer Bleue Conservation Area in Ottawa’s east-end
- Stony Swamp in Nepean, with over 40 kilometres of trails in the Greenbelt
- South March Highlands – Kanata Lakes
Top 5 Winter Trails to Walk
Ottawa’s Pure Country 94’s Mary Anne Ivison and Vicky Castledine of Hike Addicts have five winter trails to check out in Ottawa-Gatineau. The recommendations were posted to the Ottawa Adventure FIlm Festival website.
- Mer Bleue Conservation Area in Ottawa’s east-end
- Mud Lake located within the Lac Deschenes – Ottawa River important bird area
- South March Highlands in North Kanata
- Healy Shelter – Gatineau Park
- The Sir John A. Macdonald Trail from the Canadian War Museum to Westboro Beach
Skiing
Camp Fortune
Camp Fortune remains open for skiing.
In a statement, Camp Fortune says “government authorities, through the Ministry of Tourism, confirmed that ski resorts are not currently affected by the restrictive measures adopted” by the Quebec Government's decree to cancel events with at least 250 people.
Camp Fortune runs are open, and the ski centre remains in operation.
Mont Ste-Marie
Mont Ste-Marie will remain open every day.
Mont Ste-Marie is located in Lac Sainte-Marie, an hour outside of Ottawa
Calabogie Peaks Resort
Calabogie Peaks Resort remains open.
In a Facebook Post, Calabogie says it is projected that hills will remain open until April 3.