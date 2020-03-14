OTTAWA -- March Break is officially underway for thousands of kids in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

Museums, the Ottawa Art Gallery, all sporting events, March Break camps and other activities are cancelled due to concerns about COVID-19.

Here’s a look at things you can do with the family in the Ottawa-Gatineau area over March Break.

Skating

The City of Ottawa says the Sens Rink of Dreams and the three other refrigerated surfaces will remain open "if weather permits."

The city's outdoor refrigerated surfaces are:

The Sens Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall

Lansdowne Park skating court at Lansdowne

Ben Franklin Place skating court

Jim Tubman Chevrolet Sens Rink at 2185 Arch Street

As of Monday, March 16, the changing trailers at Ottawa City and Lansdowne will be closed to avoid public gatherings in the small spaces.

Gatineau Park

Gatineau Park remains open, but the Gatineau Park Visitor Centre is closed due to concerns about COVID-19

The National Capital Commission says recreational activities such as cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, hiking and snow biking trails are open.

Maintenance on winter trails will continue, weather conditions permitting.

Parking is free in Gatineau Park, but there is a fee to access the cross-country ski, snowshoe and snow biking trails.

Skiing

You will find over 50 cross-country ski trails in Gatineau Park, varying in difficulty from easy to most difficult. There’s over 200 kilometres of trails, including 53 kilometres of back-country ski trails.

The NCC says Spring conditions will prevail on the NCC’s skiing trails.

The best skiing conditions are at the highest levels, from starting points P5, P6, P7, P9, P10 AND P12.

For an update on trail conditions, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/cross-country-skiing

Snowshoeing

Gatineau Park has 61 kilometres of snowshoeing trails, ranging in level of difficulty from easy to very difficult.

Trails are located at the Gatineau Park Visitor Centre, Mackenzie King Estate, Wolf Trail and other spots across the park.

For more information, visit: https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/snowshoeing-in-gatineau-park

Snow Biking

Gatineau Park has nine trails, and a total of 30.5 kilometres of trails, which are shared for snow biking and snowshoeing.

The trails range in level of difficulty from easy to very difficult.

Trails in the southern sector (65, 66, 67, 68 and 78)

Meech Creek Valley Trails (70, 21 and 72)

For more information on snow biking, visit: https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/snow-biking-in-gatineau-park

Winter Hiking:

Gatineau Park has four trails for winter hiking, with a total of about 10 kilometres.

The trails are Sugarbush Trail, Lauriault Trail, Pioneers Trail, Capital Pathway.

For more information, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/winter-hiking-and-walking-in-gatineau-park

Hiking locations in Ottawa

Mer Bleue

Mer Bleu is located on Ridge Road in Ottawa’s east-end.

The NCC says at Mer Bleue you will find interpretive boardwalks, sand ridges, cross-country ski trails and forests.

You can hike, cross-country ski and snowshoe at Mer Bleue

Free, year-round parking is available at the P20, P21, P22 and P23 parking lots

Top 3 Snowshoe spots in Ottawa:

Ottawa’s Pure Country 94 Mary Anne Ivison has three spots to check out for a snowshoeing trip before the snow melts

Mer Bleue Conservation Area in Ottawa’s east-end Stony Swamp in Nepean, with over 40 kilometres of trails in the Greenbelt South March Highlands – Kanata Lakes

Top 5 Winter Trails to Walk

Ottawa’s Pure Country 94’s Mary Anne Ivison and Vicky Castledine of Hike Addicts have five winter trails to check out in Ottawa-Gatineau. The recommendations were posted to the Ottawa Adventure FIlm Festival website.

Skiing

Camp Fortune

Camp Fortune remains open for skiing.

In a statement, Camp Fortune says “government authorities, through the Ministry of Tourism, confirmed that ski resorts are not currently affected by the restrictive measures adopted” by the Quebec Government's decree to cancel events with at least 250 people.

Camp Fortune runs are open, and the ski centre remains in operation.

Mont Ste-Marie

Mont Ste-Marie will remain open every day.

Mont Ste-Marie is located in Lac Sainte-Marie, an hour outside of Ottawa

Calabogie Peaks Resort

Calabogie Peaks Resort remains open.

In a Facebook Post, Calabogie says it is projected that hills will remain open until April 3.