    • One person serious hurt in crash involving a motorcycle in Ottawa's south end

    An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa) An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)
    One person is in serious condition in hospital following an early morning crash involving a motorcycle in Ottawa's south end.

    Emergency crews responded to the collision at Walkley Road and Riverside Drive at 2:40 a.m. Friday.

    An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson tells CTV Morning Live that one person was transported to hospital in serious condition.

    Ottawa police continue to investigate.

