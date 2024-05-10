Here is the forecast for Ottawa for Mother's Day weekend

Good weather is in the forecast for this weekend if you're planning to spend it outside viewing the tulips, working in the garden or celebrating Mother's Day.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud on Friday. High 17 C.

It will be mainly cloudy Friday evening, before clearing overnight. Low 5 C.

Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 17 C.

Mother's Day Sunday will have a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 20 C.

The outlook for Monday calls for mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 15 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 19 C and a low of 7 C.