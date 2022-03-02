Two suspects sought in east Ottawa stabbing
Ottawa police are searching for two suspects in a stabbing east of downtown that happened more than a month ago.
The stabbing happened just after noon on Jan. 31 in a parking lot near St. Laurent Boulevard and Lancaster Road, police said in a news release Wednesday.
The victim was sprayed with a chemical irritant before being stabbed in the back, police said. All three men fled the scene before officers arrived. The victim later showed up at the hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds.
On Wednesday police released two suspect images. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa police east investigations unit.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | An Ottawa therapist's 5 tips to help families talk about war in Ukraine
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | City proposes another summer of on-street patios open until 2 a.m.
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
As Russia batters Ukraine, both sides say they're ready to talk
Russia renewed its assault Wednesday on Ukraine's second-largest city in a pounding that lit up the skyline with balls of fire over populated areas, even as both sides said they were ready to resume talks aimed at stopping the new devastating war in Europe.
Live updates: Russia, Ukraine ready for new talks on war
Russian and Ukrainian officials say they are standing by to resume talks about their war, though the time and place for negotiations was unknown and hopes for a breakthrough remain low.
B.C. woman sues after husband dies of undiagnosed flesh-eating disease
A woman from Lake Country, B.C., filed a civil lawsuit against four doctors and a health authority after her husband, the father of her young son, died of flesh-eating disease.
The 'grey zone' hindering efforts to count Canada's COVID-19 deaths
Being able to tell the difference between whether a person has died from COVID-19 or a separate cause while infected with the virus is important in understanding the overall trajectory of the pandemic, but is easier said than done, experts say.
Two men in B.C. 'weighed the risks,' now head to Ukraine to fight Russian invasion
Two men – one Ukrainian, one Canadian – are preparing to travel from British Columbia to Ukraine to help fight off invading Russian forces.
169 'potential graves' found at former northern Alberta residential school
A northern Alberta First Nation says 169 potential graves have been found using ground-penetrating radar at the site of a former residential school.
Russia says its economy is taking 'serious blows' as isolation grows
The Russian economy is taking "serious blows," the Kremlin acknowledged Wednesday, as the country's growing isolation piles further pressure on its tottering financial system.
New Zealand COVID-19 mandate protesters set fires as police break up camp
Thick black smoke billowed across the grounds of New Zealand’s Parliament and sirens blared on Wednesday as retreating protesters against coronavirus vaccine mandates set fire to tents, mattresses and chairs.
Ontario lifts nearly all major COVID-19 restrictions
Ontario lifted nearly all of its COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday, bringing the province the closest it’s been to a pre-pandemic state since spring 2020.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: As trio of RCMP officers advanced, killer escaped Portapique
The first three RCMP officers who responded to the Nova Scotia mass shooting walked through darkness toward gunfire and burning homes, but the gunman they pursued continued to kill before slipping away.
-
Two men arrested after police respond to weapons complaint at Halifax Shopping Centre
Two men have been arrested and police say there is no threat to public safety after a weapons complaint at a popular shopping mall in Halifax.
-
Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
Toronto
-
Toronto woman files class-action lawsuit against Cadets Canada over alleged handling of sexual abuse
A Toronto woman has filed a class-action lawsuit against Cadets Canada, alleging poor policies and a tolerant culture contributed to her sexual abuse.
-
One dead after shooting in residential area of Mississauga
One male is dead following a shooting in a residential area of Mississauga on Wednesday morning.
-
LIFE UNMASKED
LIFE UNMASKED | Are we ready to ‘live with COVID-19’?
On this week’s episode of Life Unmasked, the team speaks with Dr. Peter Jüni, the scientific director of Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, about what it really means to “live with COVID-19.”
Montreal
-
Quebec man bids family goodbye as he flies home to Ukraine, saying 'I'm going to fight'
A 47-year-old musician and father living in Montreal's suburbs isn't the obvious choice for a soldier. Mykhailo Sulyma admits he's never borne arms, but he flew back to his native Ukraine on Monday to join the front lines of battle.
-
Judge rejects legal challenge to Quebec's vaccine passport
A Montreal judge has struck down a legal challenge of Quebec’s vaccine passport requirement, ruling it was not in the public’s interest to remove the passport and citing the fact that it will be lifted in a matter of weeks anyway.
-
Montreal man accused of spreading hate against Jews on far-right blog says it was a 'joke'
A Montreal man accused of fomenting hate against Jews testified in his own defence on Tuesday, arguing that the blog post at the heart of his trial was a 'joke' designed to upset people who are politically correct.
Northern Ontario
-
Gas prices in Ontario set to soar this week to 'a price we have never seen'
Gas prices in Ontario are set to hit another record this week, one expert says.
-
Are you allowed to refuse to return to in-person work? A lawyer explains
Millions of people have been working from home since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Can you be fired from your job if you refuse to go back into the office?
-
Live updates: Russia, Ukraine ready for new talks on war
Russian and Ukrainian officials say they are standing by to resume talks about their war, though the time and place for negotiations was unknown and hopes for a breakthrough remain low.
London
-
Oxford St. shut down from Elizabeth to Gammage to repair downed hydro lines
The Wednesday commute may have gotten more challenging as Oxford Street will be closed in both directions between Elizabeth Street and Gammage Street following a single vehicle crash.
-
London Knights back at full capacity Wednesday with no vaccine requirements
For the first time since before Christmas, the London Knights can have a packed house for their game tonight against the Guelph Storm.
-
London, Ont. police disarm arson suspect holding scissors
A London, Ont. man has been charged following an alleged arson incident in the south end of the city Monday.
Winnipeg
-
Transcona-area school closed Wednesday due to fire
One Transcona-area school will be closed on Wednesday due to a fire.
-
Biden vows to halt Russian aggression, fight inflation
Addressing a concerned nation and anxious world, U.S. President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address Tuesday night to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with the fading but still dangerous coronavirus.
-
Fire in Winnipeg's West End prompts Wednesday morning road closures
A house in Winnipeg’s West End is destroyed due to an overnight fire that is forcing road closures in the area.
Kitchener
-
-
Ontario lifts nearly all major COVID-19 restrictions
Ontario lifted nearly all of its COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday, bringing the province the closest it’s been to a pre-pandemic state since spring 2020.
-
Transport truck full of glycerin rolls over on 401 on-ramp
The ramp from Hwy 6 south to Hwy 401 westbound near Morriston is closed after a transport truck loaded with glycerin rolled over.
Calgary
-
'Gong Show': Gondek slams Kenney, claiming government overreach
The provinces mask mandate was lifted Tuesday but it remains in place in facilities the province considers high-risk, including healthcare facilities, long-term care homes, and public transit.
-
Bank of Canada readies interest rate announcement
The Bank of Canada is poised this morning to raise its trendsetting interest rate after signalling the move a few weeks ago when it said it would no longer promise to keep the rate at emergency levels.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | A few snowy days for Calgary, followed by milder temperatures
Snow starts this evening for Calgary.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP charge 3 people after finding fake ID, credit cards
Three people face multiple charges after two fraud investigations near Maidstone, Sask., according to RCMP.
-
Refs wanted: COVID-19 and verbal, emotional 'abuse' take toll on Sask. hockey leagues
The Saskatoon Minor Hockey Association has seen a 31 per cent drop in referees — to 185 from 270 — this season compared to two years ago.
-
Saskatoon police say officer was injured by thrown axe
Saskatoon police say an officer was injured by a man who threw an axe.
Edmonton
-
Alberta drops majority of COVID-19 rules, moves to prevent cities from instating own public health measures
Alberta's premier marked the second reopening of the province during the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday. At midnight on Tuesday, limits on social gatherings and large venue capacity, school and public masking requirements, and Alberta's mandatory work-from-home order expired.
-
As Russia batters Ukraine, both sides say they're ready to talk
Russia renewed its assault Wednesday on Ukraine's second-largest city in a pounding that lit up the skyline with balls of fire over populated areas, even as both sides said they were ready to resume talks aimed at stopping the new devastating war in Europe.
-
Two men in B.C. 'weighed the risks,' now head to Ukraine to fight Russian invasion
Two men – one Ukrainian, one Canadian – are preparing to travel from British Columbia to Ukraine to help fight off invading Russian forces.
Vancouver
-
B.C. woman sues after husband dies of undiagnosed flesh-eating disease
A woman from Lake Country, B.C., filed a civil lawsuit against four doctors and a health authority after her husband, the father of her young son, died of flesh-eating disease.
-
Two men in B.C. 'weighed the risks,' now head to Ukraine to fight Russian invasion
Two men – one Ukrainian, one Canadian – are preparing to travel from British Columbia to Ukraine to help fight off invading Russian forces.
-
Former Chilliwack, B.C., couple caring for war refugees in Ukraine
A couple formerly from Chilliwack, B.C., is on the ground in Ukraine, working to help people displaced by the Russian invasion.
Regina
-
Evraz Place name change not connected to Russian invasion of Ukraine: REAL
Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) is planning to announce a new name for Evraz Place.
-
Wastewater data shows COVID-19 viral levels dropping, but Sask. not in the clear yet: researchers
Wastewater data shows COVID-19 viral levels dropping in four of Saskatchewan’s cities.
-
City of Regina bracing for another major snow event
The City of Regina has 50 pieces of snow clearing equipment prepared to roll out during a storm expected at the end of this week.