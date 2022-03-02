Two suspects sought in east Ottawa stabbing

Ottawa police are searching for two suspects in a St. Laurent Boulevard stabbing on Jan. 31, 2022. (Ottawa Police Service) Ottawa police are searching for two suspects in a St. Laurent Boulevard stabbing on Jan. 31, 2022. (Ottawa Police Service)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina