Two suspects sought in east Ottawa stabbing

Ottawa police are searching for two suspects in a stabbing east of downtown that happened more than a month ago.

The stabbing happened just after noon on Jan. 31 in a parking lot near St. Laurent Boulevard and Lancaster Road, police said in a news release Wednesday.

The victim was sprayed with a chemical irritant before being stabbed in the back, police said. All three men fled the scene before officers arrived. The victim later showed up at the hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds.

On Wednesday police released two suspect images. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa police east investigations unit.