OTTAWA -- Here’s a look at the events cancelled and postponed in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec due to concerns about COVID-19.

Ontario Public Schools

The Ontario Government says all publicly funded elementary and secondary schools will be closed for two weeks following March Break.

Schools will be closed to students from Saturday, March 14 to Sunday, April 5.

Ottawa Carleton District School Board

The OCDSB says it will not be running child care services and programs from March 14 to April 5. That includes March Break programs.

Child care programs operated by third-parties will also not be operating during this time.

Quebec schools

The Quebec government says all daycares, schools, CEGEPS and universities in the province will be closed for at least two weeks.

House of Commons tours

All public tours of the House of Commons have been cancelled until April 20.

National Arts Centre

The National Arts Centre is cancelling all performances and events at the National Arts Centre until Sunday, April 5.

The NAC's 1 Elgin restaurant will close to the public.

All public spaces will remain accessible although there will be no programming.

Casino Lac Leamy

Loto-Quebec has closed all casinos in Quebec, including Casino Lac Leamy, until further notice

Ottawa Senators games

The NHL has announced it will "pause the 2019-20 season beginning with tonight's games"

The Senators next scheduled home game was Wednesday, March 18 against Edmonton.

Ottawa 67's - all regular season games

The Ontario Hockey League has suspended the remainder of the regular season.

The Ottawa 67's say fans with tickets to the three remaining regular season home games and the first round of the OHL playoffs will be contacted directly.

Minor hockey league games

The Ontario Minor Hockey Association says all minor league hockey games in Ottawa and eastern Ontario are cancelled until further notice.

Disney On Ice – March 12-15, Canadian Tire Centre

Canadian Tire Centre has announced Disney On Ice has been cancelled.

“In accordance with the restrictions on travel and group gatherings amid COVID-19 concerns, the Disney On Ice shows scheduled from March 12-15 at Candian Tire Centre have been cancelled.”

“Refunds through Ticketmaster will automatically be refunded to your credit card.”

Canadian Tire Centre

Canadian Tire Centre says all events have been postponed until further notice.

Events include Ottawa Senators games and Disney On Ice.

Canadian Central Hockey League

The Canadian Central Hockey League has suspended playoff games until further notice.

Ottawa’s St. Patrick’s Day parade – Saturday, March 14.

Ottawa’s St. Patrick’s Day parade has been cancelled on Saturday.

“We didn’t think it was wise, in our case, to put a bunch of people together at the parade,” Sean Kealey, president of the Irish Society of the National Capital Region, told CTV News at Noon.

Carleton University

All face-to-face classes will be cancelled March 16 and March 17. Online classes will begin on March 18.

Here are the other events cancelled at Carleton University:

March Break Open House

Relay for Life in support of Canadian Cancer Society

Athletics March Break Camp

University of Ottawa

The Open House for prospective undergraduate students on March 21 has been cancelled.

All uOttawa March Break camps have been cancelled.

Algonquin College

March Break Open House events at the Ottawa and Pembroke campuses are cancelled



Queen's University in Kingston

Queen's University in Kingston has suspended all undergraduate classes (excluding health professional programs) for one week, starting on Monday, March 16. Principal Patrick Deane says the university will communicate plans for alternative delivery at the end of the one-week class suspension.

First Robotics Competition – March 13-15

The FIRST Robotics Competition at Carleton University March 13-15 has been suspended.

In a statement, FIRST Robotics Canada says it suspended all Week 3 FIRST Robotics Competition Events “in light of recent health concerns surrounding COVID-19. “

Vegan Food Festival – April 26

The Vegan Food Festival at Lansdowne Park has been postponed.

In a statement on Instagram, Little Jo Berry’s says “obviously this is real sad news but we think it’s really important to be mindful of the safety of our community and staff."

VERSeFest

VERSeFET has been postponed later this month due to concerns over COVID-19.

New dates will be announced later this spring. All purchased tickets will be refunded.

Concerts

March 20 – Pearl Jam’s concert at Canadian Tire Centre has been cancelled.