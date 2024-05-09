OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 1 dead in rollover crash in Sharbot Lake, Ont.; 5 others injured

    Share

    Ontario Provincial Police confirm one person has died after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Sharbot Lake, Ont. that seriously injured five others.

    The crash happened at around 12:05 p.m. Thursday in the 1300-block of Burke Settlement Road, approximately 125 kilometres southwest of downtown Ottawa.

    There were six people in the car. OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson confirmed one died at the scene and the rest were injured and transported to hospitals in the region, including Kingston, Perth, and one who was airlifted to CHEO in Ottawa.

    "The thoughts of everyone with the OPP are with the families who were impacted by today's collision," Dickson said. "It was a vehicle that had six people in it, it rolled over and one person lost their life in that collision."

    Police could not immediately confirm the ages or identities of the injured. The vehicle was described only as a "passenger car."

    Burke Settlement Road is closed for the investigation. The Township of Central Frontenac says it is closed between Road 509 and Over The Hills Road.

    "It is a gravel road in the area," Dickson said. "We have our collision reconstructionists and our traffic collision investigators on scene. They'll be looking at every aspect of the road's surface, the vehicle, the weather conditions at the time. They take everything into account when they look to find out how this happened so that we can let the families impacted by this know what went on."

    Dickson says the road will remain closed for "some time" to allow for a detailed investigation. 

    "We want to encourage everybody to be respectful of the families who have been affected by this," Dickson said. "One family has lost a loved one and we know that's going to be a traumatic time for that whole family. Our thoughts are with them.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Cyclist strikes child crossing the street to catch school bus in Montreal

    A video circulating on social media of a young girl being hit by a bike has some calling for better safety and more caution when designing bike lanes in the city. The video shows a four-year-old girl crossing Jeanne-Mance Street in Montreal's Plateau neighbourhood to get on a school bus stopped on the opposite side of the street

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News